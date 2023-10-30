How U.S. House Members Voted on 100 Top Issues Since 2021, from Climate to Guns to Book Banning

How U.S. House Members Voted on 100 Top Issues Since 2021, from Climate to Guns to Book Banning

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VoteFacts.com News Reports has expanded its archives to include more than 100 major U.S. House votes conducted during the 117th and 118th Congresses, starting with roll calls in January 2021 to overturn Joe Biden's election and ending with recent votes to install a House speaker.

To speed searches, the information is presented under the topics of Abortion, Biden Agenda, Climate, Defense & Foreign Affairs, Democracy & Insurrection, Economy, Education, Energy, Environment, Equality, Guns, Health Care, Immigration, Labor & Workplace, Law Enforcement and McCarthy Agenda.

Because the site features clearly written issue summaries that give meaning to the yeas and nays, it enables readers to gain a basic understanding of the voting records of the representatives they track most closely.

VoteFacts.com is the only news service devoted exclusively to covering individual voting records in Congress. Here is a guide to its current coverage:

Abortion

1) Military Abortion Access (2) Criminalizing Late-Term Abortions (3) Democrats' Abortion Bill (4) Access to Contraception (5) Birth Control Over the Counter (6) Writing Roe v. Wade into Federal Law (7) GOP Anti-Abortion Bill and other issues.

Biden Agenda

(1) Biden-McCarthy Budget Deal (2) Student Loan Forgiveness (3) "ESG" Retirement Investments (4) Expanding Child Tax Credit (5) Passing Federal Budget (5) Inflation Reduction, Climate Investments and other issues.

Climate

(1) Defunding Biden Climate Program (2) Removing Climate from Aviation Research (3) Defunding Military Climate Research (4) Defunding Global War on Climate Change and other issues

Defense & Foreign Affairs

(1) Support of Israel (2) $886 Billion for Military in 2024 (3) Ending Military Support of Ukraine (4) Cluster Munitions for Ukraine (5) $858 Billion for Military in 2023 (6) $40 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine

Democracy

(1) Curbing Voting Rights in D.C. (2) Statehood for Puerto Rico (3) Republican Statehood Motion (4) Electoral Count Act of 1887 (5) Protecting Voting Rights & Election Integrity (6) Committee to Probe Jan. 6 Insurrection (7) Creating January 6th Commission and other issues.

Economy

(1) Biden-McCarthy Budget Deal (2) Republican Budget Plan (3) Clean Extension of Debt Limit and other issues.

Education

(1) Parental Role in Public Schools (2) School Book Banning

Energy

(1) Importing Chinese Solar Imports (2) Republican Energy Policy

Environment

(1) Helicopter Flights Over National Parks (2) Energy-Efficient Household Stoves (3) Reducing Pollution by Heavy Trucks and other issues

Equality

(1) Teaching Race History in Military Schools (2) Military Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (3) Military Gender Care (4) Transgender Women in School Sports (5) Female Athletes' Right to Privacy and other issues.

Guns

(1) Guns for Mentally Impaired Veterans (2) Regulating Pistols Converted to Rifles (3) Selling Federal Guns to Civilians (4) AR 15-Style Assault Rifles for Civilians (5) Good Standing for Firearms Buyers and other issues.

Health Care

(1) Undermining Affordable Care Act (2) Ending Vaccine Mandate for Foreign Travelers (3) Ending Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers and other issues.

Immigration

(1) Denying Shelter to the Undocumented (2) Deportation for Assaulting Police (3) Innocent Until Proven Guilty (4) Republican Immigration Bill (5) Democratic Immigration Bill and other issues.

Labor & Workplace

(1) Arbitration in Sexual Abuse Cases (2) Nullifying Non-Disclosure Clauses (3) Labor's Right to Organize and other issues.

Law Enforcement

(1) Fentanyl Trafficking (2) Pandemic-Era Unemployment Fraud (3) Police Misconduct in D.C.

McCarthy Agenda

(1) Censuring Adam Schiff (2) Revolt Shuts Down House (3) Congressional Veto of Regulations (4) Biden-McCarthy Budget Deal (5) Avoiding Vote on George Santos Expulsion (6) Free Speech on Facebook and other issues.

CONTACT: Richard G. Thomas, 571-438-8929

View original content:

SOURCE VoteFacts.com News Reports