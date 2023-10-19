Rebuilding Together Announces Gift from Philanthropist and Author MacKenzie Scott

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together , the leading national nonprofit organization providing critical home repairs and revitalizing our communities announced today a $9 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

"The work of Rebuilding Together is unique in the affordable housing landscape. By focusing our repairs on owner-occupied housing, not only do we preserve affordable housing, but we also preserve the cultural fabric of our communities and help long-term residents build intergenerational wealth," said Guy Cecala, chair of Rebuilding Together's Board of Directors and executive chair of Inside Mortgage Finance. "This gift will be transformational in the mission of Rebuilding Together and will have an impact on families in our communities for years to come."

Through an assessment of more than 1,000 homes and a survey from homeowners impacted nationwide, repairs provided by Rebuilding Together affiliates indicate broad-ranging positive impacts on the people and communities served.

Key results from the survey analyzed by an external evaluator found that:

Among survey respondents who reported feeling least proud of their property before repairs, 87% reported feeling prouder after repairs.

Among survey respondents who fell or almost fell in the six months before repairs, 67% did not fall again in the four to 12 months following repairs.

Among survey respondents who felt it was difficult to move around in their home before repairs, 80% reported finding it easier to move after repairs.

Among survey respondents who reported perceiving their property as having the least financial value before repairs, 77% reported perceiving their property as more valuable following repairs.

Among survey respondents who were the least likely to report they would age in place before repairs, 86% reported an increased likelihood they would age in place after repairs.

Among survey respondents who reported a high frequency of feeling nervous or stressed about the condition of their home before repairs, 67% reported a reduction in their frequency of feeling nervous or stressed after repairs.

"This gift could not come at a better time as we see an increase in need for our services," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "By using this funding strategically, we will be able to grow our capacity and impact over the next few years, ultimately providing repairs to more neighbors in our communities."

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org .

