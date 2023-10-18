New fertility research reveals quicker methods of thawing embryos can increase efficiency while maintaining pregnancy rates

Presented at the 79th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, two lab studies evaluate rapid warming protocols leading to a more efficient workflow with comparable pregnancy rates.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from US Fertility evaluates methods of thawing embryos, comparing standard protocols with an improved, more efficient method. Two studies conducted by US Fertility physicians studied the outcomes of more efficient protocols and found that quicker methods of thawing embryos can increase efficiency without compromising ongoing pregnancy rates.

"Gaining efficiency in the embryology laboratory will allow us to expand access and help more patients."

"Our team is dedicated to providing evidence-based, patient-centered fertility and family-building care," shares Juergen Liebermann, Ph.D., HCLD, Director of Laboratories the Fertility Centers of Illinois. "This study demonstrated that a faster warming protocol maintained excellent outcomes. Gaining efficiency in the embryology laboratory will allow us to expand access and help more patients achieve their dreams of growing their family."

In one retrospective study, 833 frozen embryo transfers (FETs) using a one-step rapid warming protocol (RWP) were compared to 2,606 FETs using a standard two-step warming protocol. The more efficient protocol produced similar survival rates post-thaw and comparable clinical pregnancy rates to the standard protocol and — perhaps more notably and worthy of further studies — the RWP saw increased rates of ongoing pregnancy and decreased rates of miscarriage.

In another retrospective cohort study across four IVF labs, 6,746 FETs warmed by traditional warming were compared to 6,838 FETs warmed by quick warming. In this large multicenter dataset, the quick warming method produced similar results to the traditional warming method. This data may allow IVF labs to deliver even more superior, streamlined patient care.

"One of the driving factors of our research team is improving patient care," shares Michael J. Tucker, Ph.D., Scientific Director of Shady Grove Fertility's IVF and Embryology Laboratories. "Our latest research will allow IVF labs to deliver superior patient care with increased efficiency through the use of quick warming protocols."

Learn more about US Fertility's Research Division, which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.

