Global Sources Hong Kong Shows 2023 Phase 2: Smart Energy, Intelligent Security Products on the Spotlight

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Running from October 18 to 21, Phase 2 of the 2023 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows sets the stage for an extraordinary convergence of global innovation, encompassing Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Appliances, Home & Kitchen, and Lifestyle. The shows feature an impressive lineup of more than 2,000 exhibitors across 3,900-plus booths.

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows 2023 Phase 2 features an impressive lineup of more than 2,000 exhibitors across 3,900-plus booths (PRNewswire)

Visitors will discover over 150,000 new products spanning a multitude of categories, showcasing the latest trends in smart energy, smart wearables, AR/VR, charging devices, smart home, security, home appliances, pet supplies, health and personal care, and solar energy products that are set to shape the future of technology and enhance people's way of life.

2023 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows (Phase 2)

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Appliances

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

Global Sources Lifestyle

John Kao, Global Sources Vice President for Hong Kong and Overseas Shows, said, "we leverage our superior network of buyers and sellers, along with sophisticated big data analytics, allowing us to identify the latest market needs. As a result, we can strategically position ourselves in sectors such as smart energy, smart homes, security, and home appliances before anyone else, serving as a crucial link between global buyers and suppliers and effectively responding to emerging needs."

Global Sources Mobile Electronics

The Global Sources Mobile Electronics show, audited by BPA Worldwide, is one of the world's largest mobile electronics expos. It boasts 10 expansive exhibition areas, with more than 3,000 booths. These include over 450 booths of mobile speakers and headphones, 600 booths of mobile devices and accessories, as well as 250 booths of charging products, roughly 300 booths of energy storage and solar energy items, 200 booths of smart wearables, nearly 200 booths of protective cases, 150 booths of TWS products, 100 booths of phone repair services and AR/VR/MR products.

In response to the growing market demand for smart energy worldwide, the New Energy Hall will make its debut with cutting-edge, eco-friendly technology and sustainable solutions. From energy storage products and charging piles to solar and other clean energy solutions, the show brings together the latest offerings from suppliers for various applications and industries.

Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Appliances

The rebranded Global Sources Smart Home, Security & Appliances (formerly Smart Home & Appliances) features over 500 booths showcasing a wide range of smart home products and appliances, including smart doorbells, smart door locks, IP cameras, baby monitors, CCTV cameras, door control systems, tracking and locating products, monitoring systems, parking systems, and smart valves, among others.

This show introduces special experience zones, including a sweeping robot experience area and the much-anticipated return of the AIoT Park, where a number of exceptional exhibitors showcase their latest innovations, providing visitors with an immersive experience of a rich, efficient and smart home-use scenario.

Global Sources Lifestyle

Lifestyle showcases an impressive array of customized, high-quality products – ranging from sports and leisure, tech gifts and pet products to health and personal care items – with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

In addition to an open-style immersive experience zone, the show also has a dedicated area for pet supplies, allowing visitors to explore innovative products developed using green manufacturing processes.

Global Sources Home & Kitchen

With 250 booths, this show offers one-stop sourcing for trendy, creative, and sustainable home and kitchen products, including décor, household cleaning supplies, storage and organizers, tableware, and kitchenware designed to meet high-quality yet eco-friendly lifestyles.

Onsite Conference Program

Global Sources Hong Kong shows' Phase 2 conference program will revolve around the trending topics of smart wearables, environmental protection, and supply chain management. Well-known industry experts will be present to provide in-depth insights and share their expertise on these subjects.

This year's Global Sources Consumer Electronics conference program showcased industry experts sharing in-depth insights on hot topics, including: Smart Eyewear: New Style Standard and Enhancing Daily Life, Biophilic Design: Connecting Interiors with Nature for Wellbeing, Slashing Product Development Timelines by AI-Powered Engineering and Eco-friendly Manufacturing: Sustainable Materials, Processes, Culture.

Hybrid Model

The exhibition will also feature live streaming from the show floor to help meet buyers' needs for new products even if they can't attend the event in person. Overseas buyers can virtually exchange business cards with exhibitors online and have real-time chats.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B e-commerce website – GlobalSources.com – in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Sources