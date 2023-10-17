Support Your Health During National Health Education Week With Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

A Potent 3-in-1 Gut Health Supplement With Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics to Help Enhance Your Overall Gut Health

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Health Education Week is an annual observance in the United States, held during the third week of October, aimed at raising awareness and promoting the importance of health education and its impact on public health. During this week, various organizations, health professionals, and educators come together to highlight the significance of health education in empowering individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their well-being.

Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned cardiologist, author, and health advocate, has dedicated his life to educating people about health. His work emphasizes the critical link between nutrition, lifestyle, and overall health. Dr. Gundry's pioneering research and publications have offered valuable insights on health education, here are some of his key recommendations in honor of National Health Education Week:

Beware of Sweeteners: Common sugar substitutes in drinks and food harm gut health by disrupting beneficial bacteria and promoting harmful ones. Stick to sugar substitutes such as allulose, inulin, or monkfruit as a healthy alternative.

Be Cautious with Lectin-Rich Foods: Foods high in lectins, such as legumes, nightshades, and most grains, can pose digestive problems. Some lectins may bind to cell membranes in the small intestine, potentially causing nausea and diarrhea. As an alternative, pressure cook your beans and swap your whole wheat products and brown rice with lectin-light grains, like millet and sorghum.

Limit Antibiotics: While broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against infections, they can harm your gut's delicate microbial balance. The gut may take up to two years to fully recover, possibly losing beneficial bacteria permanently.

Taking care of your gut is crucial, as it's intricately connected to every aspect of your health including your brain, influencing overall well-being. One of the most effective ways to repair and maintain gut health is to incorporate a prebiotic supplement like Gundry MD Bio Complete 3. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a powerful, all-in-one gut health supplement with prebiotics, postbiotics, and probiotics. It's specially formulated to improve gut health, support the immune system, and support balanced weight management.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients†:

Sunfiber®: This fermented dietary fiber possesses both prebiotic and postbiotic properties, contributing to digestive health and helping promote a feeling of fullness. It makes regular bathroom visits easier and more comfortable.*

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®): A potent probiotic, this component helps maintain a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract, resulting in smoother digestion and support for gut health.*

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™): This ingredient acts as a postbiotic, facilitating the production of butyrate. Butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid, plays a crucial role in supporting your overall well-being and promoting vitality.*

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 combines probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics in a unique three-pronged approach to enhance your gut health. This supplement is rich in probiotics that populate your gut with beneficial bacteria, aiding digestion. Meanwhile, its prebiotics nourish the healthy gut bacteria and curb undesirable "junk food" cravings. Additionally, the postbiotics in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 produce short-chain fatty acids, crucial for maintaining gut health and helping prevent digestive issues. This advanced formula aims to balance your microbiome, resulting in improved digestion, greater energy, a trimmer waistline, and reduced cravings for unhealthy foods.

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 by ingesting two capsules of the dietary supplement a day. Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, advises users to maintain a consistent intake of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 for at least three months to fully appreciate its potential and achieve optimal outcomes.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His latest book available January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

