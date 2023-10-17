POWER MOVE: Retro Fitness Appoints Retail Growth Veteran Larry Strain as Chief Development Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness, the leader in high-value, low-price fitness, today announced the appointment of Larry Strain, CCIM as Chief Development Officer. Strain brings more than 25 years of experience in driving multi-unit development for top-tier franchise growth brands such as Starbucks, McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts. Most recently, he helped lead the successful transition of Potbelly Sandwich Works to a franchise-focused growth model which showcases his expertise and strong ability to be transformative, effect change and fuel growth.

"Bringing in an industry heavyweight like Larry was a strategic move that adds serious muscle to an already strong management team," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "His proven track record in franchise development, investor relations, and real estate is not only a great compliment to the exciting journey we are already on, but also adds serious horsepower."

Prior to joining Retro Fitness, Strain earned recognition as a prominent figure and thought leader in retail development and business strategy. He has a proven track record of formulating and implementing strategic growth plans for globally renowned retail brands.

"I'm thrilled to join Retro Fitness at such an exciting time in the brand's growth," said Strain. "With its unique value proposition, strong team culture, incredibly attractive business model, and unwavering commitment to its members, Retro Fitness is well-positioned to continue its expansion and become the leading fitness franchise in the world. I look forward to working with our franchisees to bring the Retro Fitness experience to even more communities and help people achieve their fitness goals."

As Chief Development Officer, Strain will be responsible for the design and execution of Retro Fitness' strategic growth plan, which includes both domestic and international markets. He will also oversee multi-unit territory development, investor relations, franchise sales and recruitment efforts, and lead all phases of real estate development.

Retro Fitness has been providing members with a timeless approach to exercise, health, and fitness for nearly 20 years. With 200 health clubs open or in development, it is one of the fastest-growing high-value, low-price franchises in the United States.

Led by former Starbucks executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness is very different from most other franchise systems. It provides investors, territory developers, and franchisees with a full suite of services, including:

Real estate site selection and lease negotiations





Project management and general construction





In-house media agency





In-house call center





In-house accounting services





Dedicated regional manager support

Retro Fitness is committed to helping its investors and franchisees succeed. With its comprehensive support system, Retro Fitness is the perfect franchise for entrepreneurs who are passionate about fitness and helping others achieve their health and wellness goals.

For more information on being a Retro Fitness franchisee, please visit http://www.retrofitness.com/franchising

