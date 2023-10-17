ATIF Holdings Limited client Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, announces the pricing of IPO and Nasdaq listing

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, has successfully listed on NASDAQ, which is the first Chinese company to be successfully listed on Nasdaq after the implementation of the China Securities Regulatory Commission's new rules for overseas listing filing..

In connection with its initial public offering Global Mofy Metaverse Limited sold 1,200,00 ordinary shares at $5 per share is expected to receive gross proceeds of $6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expense. Ticker symbol "GMM". On the opening day, the highest price of GMM reached $6.10 on a volume of 3,842,340 for the day. The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. Subject to customary closing conditions, Global Mofy Metaverse Limited expects the public offering to close on October 12, 2023 EST.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Beijing, Global Mofy Metaverse Limited is mainly engaged in virtual content production, digital marketing and digital asset development in the metaverse industry. With the continuous development in the field of virtual technology and digitalization, Global Mofy Metaverse is expected to further expand its market share through the US stock listing, and use the raised funds to invest more in technology research and development and market integration, so as to continue to improve its revenue and profitability, and set off the beginning of a new round of explosive growth.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ATIF, said, "We are excited to participate in the listing of Global Mofy Metaverse. As Global Mofy Metaverse's consultant, I look forward to seeing Global Mofy Metaverse achieve growth through this IPO and complete its ambitious expansion plans. The choice of listing is an important symbol that Global Mofy Metaverse and Chinese companies have achieved zero breakthrough after the new filing rules, which indicates that Global Mofy Metaverse will have greater development prospects and continuous growth sources in the future. It also lays a solid foundation for its further international development."

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Lake Forest-based business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The company has a proven track record in successfully delivering comprehensive U.S. IPO consulting services to clients primarily in the United States but also internationally. The mission of ATIF is to provide one-stop, comprehensive consulting services that guide clients through the complex and often challenging process of going public. ATIF recognizes the complexity and challenges associated with the process of going public, and endeavors to simplify it while ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients through its comprehensive consulting services. ATIF has been awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

Forward-Looking Statements

