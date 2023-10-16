Ugreen unveils power solutions and personal data storage at the Gitex Trade Show in United Arab Emirates.

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a leader in the electronic and accessory charging industry, is adding to their expertise with the release of the 300W GaN Desktop Charger, Ugreen Network Attached Storage (NAS) device and the PowerRoam 2200W portable power station.

Ugreen has vocalized its commitment to greener, renewable energy with the recent releases of the PowerRoam 600 and 1200-watt power stations. With these entries into the portable power industry, Ugreen quickly realized users had aspirations to provide sustainable power to larger appliances, and even homes. In response, Ugreen is unveiling the PowerRoam 2200W power station, a most power-packed product to be unveiled in its history.

For those looking for a more subtle way to charge, Ugreen is releasing the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger, a most powerful USB-C charger to date. It boasts charging capability for up to 5 devices simultaneously, with four USB-C ports and 1 USB-A. Additionally, the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger provides a dedicated 140-watts of charging power to one designated port.

In an effort to appeal to small business owners, homeowners with security cameras, and professionals who need to share files between colleagues securely, Ugreen is releasing their own Network Attached Storage (NAS). Ugreen NAS devices allow users to save large amounts of data and documents, share digital information between authorized members, and store large security video files locally without the need for 3rd-Party cloud-based platforms.

Company Quotations

"Our desire is to provide a complete office ecosystem to our customers. Whether it's connecting HD displays, getting optimal internet speeds, connecting multiple peripherals, or charging all your devices, we want customers to know everything connects properly and it works." states Ugreen Sales Manager Stephen Guo. With the release of the 300-watt desktop charger and NAS, Ugreen will further solidify its reputation as the premiere choice for powerful charging products and efficiency-increasing workplace devices. "

Shifting to portable power solutions, Stephen emphasizes that "with the PowerRoam Series, we want it to be the answer to questions surrounding alternative, off-grid sustainable energy sources."

About Ugreen

Founded in 2012, Ugreen has been dedicated to building consumer electronic devices and accessories with leading technological innovations, and making them accessible to everyday consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users in more than 100 countries worldwide.

