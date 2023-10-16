SPACE PERSPECTIVE UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SPACE SPA AS PART OF ITS SPACESHIP NEPTUNE CAPSULE INTERIOR

Space Perspective, the World's First Carbon-Neutral Spaceflight Experience Company, Offers a Safe and Gentle Journey With No Rockets or Training Required

Inside a Pressurized Capsule for Eight Explorers, a One-of-a-Kind Restroom Provides a Serene and Spa-Like Sanctuary During a Transformative Six-Hour Flight

FLORIDA SPACE COAST, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, today unveiled the custom design for its restroom – a first-ever Space Spa. Space Perspective has completely reimagined human spaceflight with an innovative spacecraft (Spaceship Neptune) that features a pressurized capsule propelled slowly to the edge of space by a giant SpaceBalloon™.

Space Perspective Logo (PRNewswire)

Tucked into one side of the roomy capsule interior (the Space Lounge), the Space Spa will surpass facilities you would find in a first-class airplane cabin and serve as a solo oasis during spaceflight, which is a shared experience for eight Explorers accompanied by a Captain.

See renderings of the Space Spa here .

View images and video of Spaceship Neptune, the SpaceBalloon, and the Space Lounge here .

"One of the most consistent questions we receive when people learn that our spaceflight lasts six hours is if there will be a loo," said Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective. "The answer is always, of course, yes. And there is no need for a vacuum toilet like astronauts contend with, or a diaper. Having a proper and beautifully designed restroom contributes significantly to the accessible and unique experience we are offering and accentuates the incredible views of the deep blackness of space, the brilliant thin blue line of our atmosphere, the stars above and the Earth below."

"We aimed to create an environment that was more akin to a spa vs. aircraft experience," said Dan Window, who leads all facets of design at Space Perspective with Isabella Trani. "Overall, we embraced softness and optimistic color tones in the Space Spa, which play nicely with the contrasting colors you will see through its two windows. We're also using light washes, for example, to create ambience and allow for customization of the environment as well as discourage reflections in the windows. Soothing soundscapes will be unique to what you experience in the Space Lounge, and we brought in plants as a callback to the experience that Space Perspective's founders had in Biosphere 2."



"The Space Spa is the one place in the capsule's interior where Explorers will be able to have a moment of solitude," added Trani. "So, it was imperative that it felt like a retreat. Explorers will find this environment cocooning and comforting, with no sharp edges, which adds to the ambience and creates a very welcoming place. On a practical level, the design benefits cleanliness, allowing for things such as surfaces that are easy to wipe down, and its soft surfaces and greenery promote sound and odor control."

Adding to the luxurious experience Explorers will find onboard Spaceship Neptune are elements like a world-class food and beverage program, comfortable seating, and amenities like custom headphones, amenity kits and Wi-Fi.

In July, Space Perspective announced that the company had sold more than 1,600 tickets – surpassing the number of seats sold by any other space tourism company and representing $200M in sales. To put the significance of 1,600 Explorers in perspective, just over 600 individuals have ever flown to space, making Space Perspective's sales a groundbreaking achievement in expanding humanity's access to and experience of space.

Space Perspective's mission is to take as many people as possible to space because looking down on our planet from that vantage point – the quintessential astronaut experience – will radically shift one's perception of our world and our place within it. Astronauts often return from missions with a fire inside them to create positive change, and many get involved in environmental and societal causes.

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective, the world's first and only carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company, is on a mission to make space travel accessible to more people than ever before. Its innovative Spaceship Neptune, which comprises a pressurized capsule propelled by a giant SpaceBalloon™, offers a safe and transformative six-hour journey to the edge of space.

With no rockets, weightlessness, heavy g-forces, or training required, the experience is designed to be as gentle on Explorers as it is on the Earth. Those who fly with Space Perspective, which is being regulated by the FAA and follows guidelines established by NASA and the U.S. Coast Guard, enjoy unprecedented views of our planet through the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and cocktail service, Wi-Fi, and lavatory – all from the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge.

Based on Florida's Space Coast, Space Perspective was founded by human spaceflight veterans Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, who met as original crew members in Biosphere 2. They went on to launch Paragon Space Development Corporation, which develops tech for environmental control systems that, for example, can be found on the International Space Station (ISS). Space Perspective's team more broadly has been instrumental in the development of every U.S. human spacecraft for the past 40 years.

Website | Brand Video | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Logos + Images

Spaceship Neptune (PRNewswire)

Space Spa (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Space Perspective