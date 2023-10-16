Drew Brees Re-Commits as Stretch Zone Ambassador Through 2028

The practitioner-assisted stretching brand continues partnership with the former NFL quarterback and current multi-unit franchisee to help introduce its unique and patented services to more communities throughout the country

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system and proprietary tables, has announced that NFL all-star, Drew Brees, has re-committed to Stretch Zone, continuing his partnership as the brand's ambassador through 2028. A current multi-unit Stretch Zone franchisee, Brees is excited to help the brand continue its expansion journey and introduce the brand's life changing methods to more communities.

Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewswire)

"Hearing Stretch Zone's founder, Jorden, speak about the passion and purpose behind Stretch Zone, I was immediately drawn to the brand," said Brees. "Stretching has always been a key element of my workout regimen, but Stretch Zone showed me how their practitioner-assisted method of stretching is truly for everyone, no matter what specific benefits you're looking to receive. I'm proud to continue my partnership as an ambassador, bringing this innovative practice to all, and assist Stretch Zone in their mission to truly impact people's quality of life and better the communities that they serve."

Brees, who played in the NFL for 20 seasons winning 7 division titles, making three trips to the NFC championship, and helping to lead New Orleans to a Super Bowl victory, is a current Stretch Zone franchisee. Brees first tested out the services as a client, and quickly fell in love with the service. He has incorporated practitioner-assisted stretching into his training and recovery regime for many years, and saw first-hand the incredible benefits of Stretch Zone's service. With 10 locations open across New Orleans, Metairie, Mandeville, Bocage and Baton Rouge in Louisiana and Carmel, Fishers and Zionsville in Indiana, Brees is committed to introducing the Stretch Zone method to new communities, with plans to open another 10 studios in the future.

Founded by Jorden Gold in 2004, Stretch Zone got its start from a desire of wanting to help his Pop-Pop regain mobility. Gold, who was working as a trainer at the time, utilized his background in the wellness space to start stretching his grandfather, who had been bed-ridden due to age and a variety of health complications. He realized through this process that there was room to develop a new approach that amplified the results from stretching. Gold spent months pioneering a proprietary training method that uses a table and straps to help achieve long lasting effects that truly impact day-to-day life; as a result, Pop-Pop went from being bed-ridden to dancing at his grandchild's wedding in a matter of months.

"Drew has been a dynamic force in helping Stretch Zone on our growth journey," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "His passion for health and fitness, alongside his past experience as a franchise owner, has made him a monumental asset to our brand as both a dedicated franchisee and a true believer in the Stretch Zone method. We've had an incredible experience working together so far; we look forward to growing our partnership as Drew continues to join us on our mission of improving people's quality of life."

Stretch Zone is actively looking for experienced franchise owners who have a passion for helping their communities. The brand functions from a franchisee-first approach and is open to both multi and single unit operators to help carry out the brand's mission.

For more information about Stretch Zone's franchising opportunities, please visit https://franchise.stretchzone.com/

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 300 locations open throughout 40 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/ .

Contact: Ashlyn Jensen, Franchise Elevator PR, ajensen@franchiseelevator.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stretch Zone