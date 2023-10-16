AHF Products Enters Tile Category with Purchase of Assets of Crossville, Inc.

Two complementary organizations with iconic brands and deep American roots provide significant synergies to deliver on-trend designs, exceptional quality and service, and award-winning features

MOUNTVILLE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring in North America, is pleased to announce that it has purchased assets of Crossville, Inc., from the Curran Group, a family-owned, privately-held company. This acquisition catapults AHF into an industry-leading position in the fast-growing tile sector, with a comprehensive line of porcelain, ceramic, stone, and accessories for both residential and commercial applications in interior and exterior floors, walls, and countertops.

With 15 distinct brands and dozens of product collections spanning hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and now tile, AHF has added to its stable of product offerings in the hard surface category. AHF President & CEO Brian Carson said he was drawn to Crossville for many reasons — namely, strong customer relationships; the U.S. manufacturing and product design strength; and, importantly, the company's winning culture. For Carson, acquiring Crossville adds a vital piece to AHF's strategic platform.

"Crossville is one of the most highly regarded brands in commercial and residential tile products, with widespread distribution, premium products, and a blue-chip customer base," said Carson. "Adding a well-known and trusted brand like Crossville is a terrific complement to our legacy brands which include Bruce and Armstrong Flooring. Today, we are a more valuable supplier because we can package the high-touch service that our customers know us for with an even more diverse product offering."

"We knew that AHF Products was the perfect fit, and the best path forward for our employees and customers. We looked for characteristics that aligned with our culture and core values. AHF and Crossville share a dedication to upholding the high standards and valued services that have shaped both of our businesses throughout the years," said Greg Mather, President & CEO, Crossville. "This is truly a win-win outcome for everyone involved."

Established in 1986 as America's first large-format porcelain tile manufacturer, Crossville, located in Tennessee, is a leading American manufacturer of beautiful, sustainable porcelain materials that advance the frontiers of tile design and performance. From producing the nation's first large-format porcelain tiles, to becoming the first and only net consumer of tile waste materials (meaning they recycle more than they produce), to developing cutting-edge performance innovations in surfacing solutions, Crossville has been at the forefront of innovation in the tile industry.

AHF Products has a long legacy of outstanding domestic production, tracing back to 1884 with Bruce® hardwood and even earlier with the Armstrong Flooring™ brand. "The addition of the Crossville plants and 28 company owned Studios will strengthen our domestic footprint and grow our U.S. capabilities," said Carson.

This will be a seamless transition for customers. AHF Products and the Crossville team will invest in the Crossville brand to expand its product offering and reach. Carson added, "Collectively, we will be a stronger, more capable organization with the ability to serve all our customers more effectively."

With five acquisitions in less than five years, AHF has significantly increased its product and service offerings for both the residential and commercial markets, has built a world-class organization, and is investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Headquartered in Mountville, Pennsylvania, with the acquisition of the Crossville assets, AHF now operates 13 facilities – 12 in the U.S. and one in Cambodia – and has grown to over 3000 employees.

AHF previously acquired LM Flooring® in 2019, followed by the Parterre® and American OEM™ brands in 2021 and then Armstrong Flooring™ in 2022. The Crossville asset purchase is the latest for AHF Products as it continues to grow both organically and through acquisitions, continuing a strategy of serving its customers through sought-after products, outstanding service, and innovation.

