Stagwell (STGW) Announces Four Investor Conferences in November

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2023:
- RBC TIMT Conference (November 14, 2023): Management will attend and host 1x1 meetings with investors.
- Stephens Annual Investment Conference (November 15, 2023): Jason Reid, chief investment officer, will host 1x1 meetings with investors.
- Wells Fargo TMT Summit (November 28, 2023) – Mark Penn, chairman and ceo, will host 1x1 meetings with investors.
- UBS Tech Conference (November 29, 2023) – Ben Allanson, director, investor relations, will host 1X1 meetings with investors.
Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.
About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com
