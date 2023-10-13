GENDER EQUITY, EDUCATION & WOMEN'S HEALTH TO BE HIGHLIGHTED AT NATIONAL SUMMIT ON PERIOD POVERTY CONVENING NEXT WEEK

Research Shows over 30% of American Women are Impacted by a Growing Public Health Crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Sunday, on October 15th, the National Summit on Period Poverty will convene at the LBJ Presidential Library on the University of Texas campus, bringing together leading researchers, policymakers, and advocates, focusing on women's empowerment and equity. At the Summit, attendees will hear from national experts about forthcoming research on Period Poverty, including a 1,000 person, nationally representative survey of American women that will be released concurrently. Period Poverty is a rarely-discussed public health crisis in the United States and our groundbreaking wayfinding survey reveals the significant impacts Period Poverty can have on mental health.

Period Poverty is a growing public health crisis, impacting women of every background, in every American community.

The summit is organized by national non-profit Dignity Grows, a women-run organization that reduces Period Poverty through policy and research development as well distribution of free monthly menstrual and comprehensive hygiene essentials. Since its founding in 2019, Dignity Grows and its 60 national chapters spanning 27 states, have distributed over 5.6 million period products.

"Period Poverty impacts people of every background, in every part of our country — and it affects all aspects of an individual's life," said Jessica Zachs, Chair and CEO of Dignity Grows. "It's long past time for our society to stop stigmatizing basic health issues, and instead come together and give women and girls the basic dignity they deserve. We're convening the National Summit on Period Poverty to raise awareness and bring together a coalition of researchers and advocates focused on this issue, and it's part of Dignity Grows' long term strategy to develop solutions, deliver as many hygiene products as possible, and advocate for systemic change that empowers women and girls."

Soledad O'Brien, Award Winning Journalist, Documentarian and Host of Matter of Fact, is keynoting the upcoming summit. She is one of the many journalists across the nation taking note of this epidemic that has largely gone unnoticed.

Media executive Jennifer Joseph: "There are so many intractable crises facing our country, but Period Poverty shouldn't be one of them." Joseph, reflecting on the current efforts, "This month, like every month, millions of women and girls will experience the shame and stress of not having basic hygiene products. We know how to change that: education and access, for everyone. I'm inspired by the team at Dignity Grows and everyone who's fighting to end Period Poverty, and I'm proud to help raise awareness of this important issue."

Speakers and moderators at the summit include:

Keynote - Soledad O'Brien - Award Winning Journalist, Documentarian & Host of Matter of Fact

Dr. Daphne Bazile Bon Secours

Mollie Bowman - More Perfect

Dean JR DeShazo - LBJ School of Public Affairs

State Representative Donna Howard (TX District 48)

Jason Jakubowski - Feeding America

Mark Atwood Lawrence - LBJ Presidential Library

Chastity Lord - Jeremiah Program

Bee Moorhead - Texas Impact

Pamela Benson Owens - Six Square

Jeannie Infante Sager - Women's Philanthropy Institute

Mark Updegrove - LBJ Foundation

About Dignity Grows

Founded in 2019, Dignity Grows facilitates a sophisticated national network of over 3,500 professionals, volunteers, and supporters. The Dignity Grows "Hope in a Bag" program ensures free monthly hygiene support for more than 50,000 women and girls each year. Dignity Grows chapters serve communities across 27 states and partner with over 400 frontline social service providers such as food pantries, homeless shelters, under-resourced school districts, and underserved health clinics.

