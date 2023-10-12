STAGWELL (STGW) MARKETING CLOUD LAUNCHES HARRIS QUEST, AI-POWERED REAL-TIME RESEARCH SOFTWARE SUITE POWERED BY THE HARRIS POLL AND MARU

The Rebrand of Harris Brand Platform Comes as it Gains its 150th Client, Now Operating in Over a Dozen Countries

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud today announced that The Harris Poll and Maru are working together to create a suite of integrated, AI-based research products that will go to market under the newly formed "Harris Quest." The new unified brand will deliver a full suite of martech research offerings, inclusive of AI-enabled self-service polling and other "instant information" SaaS solutions.

At launch, Harris Quest's product portfolio will include:

QuestBrand : Always-on, real-time brand tracking

QuestDIY : Self-service quantitative surveys

QuestPRO : Professional-grade survey and insights tools

QuestCX : Customer experience management solutions

Quest IC : Insight community management

QuestAI: Digital qualitative and quantitative insights tool

Harris Quest will eventually be fully interoperable with other Stagwell Marketing Cloud software and data tools for modern marketing teams.

"Stagwell Marketing Cloud is taking millions of data points from the world's most reliable polling organization and infusing it with a fully scalable software platform," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO. "This combination will truly unleash 'research-as-a-service' for the modern marketer."

The Harris Poll is a leader in global public opinion with overnight polling and always-on brand tracking software, the latter of which looks at more than 2,000 brands on a continuous basis and collects over half a million interviews yearly. Now with Maru's software platform integrated, Harris Quest can more precisely monitor society and the marketplace as it happens worldwide. With over 60 years' experience as a trusted arbiter of society and culture, Harris' deep research systems and consulting expertise give this new software advantages over both traditional market researchers as well as tech startups in the research sector.

"These tools dramatically give marketers of any size enterprise-grade research at a fraction of the cost," said Harris Quest co-CEO Will Johnson. "This means faster insights and decision-making and more ways to keep pace with the marketplace, backed by Harris Poll reliability."

About The Harris Poll "Hard Data. Human Truths."

The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics, and market research consultancy that strives to reveal society's authentic values to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. With a global research reach of more than ninety countries, Harris offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release, The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. Harris is a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company. www.theharrispoll.com.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. www.stagwellglobal.com.

CONTACT:

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.