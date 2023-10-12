Hardee's Names Tony Robinson as the 2023 Biscuit Baker Competition Champion

As a biscuit baker for 11 years, Robinson from Norfolk, VA excelled through three rounds of competition to be crowned the champion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Tony Robinson as the winner of its Biscuit Baker Competition during the annual Independent Hardee's Franchisee Association (IHFA) Conference. Hardee's biscuits are a timeless hallmark of the restaurant's dedication in the kitchen, and this year's winner represents the passion that goes into every early morning batch of biscuits.

Robinson, from Norfolk, VA, was one of four finalists from across the brand who competed in the final round of competition in St. Petersburg, FL to be named the "2023 Biscuit Baker Competition Champion" and win the grand prize of $10,000. The competition started in September, with Biscuit Bakers competing locally at more than 1,700 restaurants across the U.S. After rigorous competition among company and franchisees' restaurants, local winners advanced to regional competitions, with four finalists competing in the national competition. With 15 minutes to make a batch of 52 biscuits, the bakers were judged on their biscuit knowledge, baking skill, and ability to set up and maintain their biscuit station.

The biscuits were evaluated and judged based on several criteria, including visual appearance, color, texture and taste, to decide who crafted the best Made From Scratch™ biscuit. The second, third and fourth place winners received a prize of $2,500.

"Hardee's biscuits represent tradition and craftmanship. For many years, community groups have met in restaurants and families have gathered for breakfast," said Jennifer Tate, Chief Marketing Officer at CKE Restaurants. "It's biscuit makers like Tony, who care about the quality of the biscuits, and the guests who love them, that set us apart."

"Our biscuit bakers represent the best of our brand, and we love to see the passion and dedication they put into every batch each day," said Chris Bode, President of Hardee's. "This competition showcased the craftsmanship and technique that goes into baking our fluffy, buttery biscuits and Tony is someone who keeps our customers coming back for more."

Tony Robinson, from Norfolk, VA, has been a Hardee's biscuit baker for 11 years. His favorite part of his job is seeing the joy his customers get from eating his delicious biscuits. Tony claims his secret to making the best biscuits is being dedicated and passionate about what he does. Tony's favorite Hardee's biscuit is the steak, egg and cheese.

