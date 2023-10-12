Fodor's Travel names the 60 most incredible hotels in the world for 2024 and launches new guidebook for Europe

Fodor's Travel names the 60 most incredible hotels in the world for 2024 and launches new guidebook for Europe

Hotel recommendations surface immersive properties that are more than just pretty social media backdrops; all-new Euro guidebook covers 40+ countries

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 85 years, today announced the 2024 edition of its Fodor's Finest: The Most Incredible Hotels in the World list and launched a new guidebook to help travelers check dream to-dos off their European bucket lists.

Fodor's Travel logo (PRNewsfoto/Fodor's Travel) (PRNewswire)

The hotels on this year's list make us long to become permanent lodgers, singing of the delights of each property.

2024 Fodor's Finest: The Most Incredible Hotels in the World

Sixty swoon-worthy hotels across the globe make up this year's Fodor's Finest list, which continues to be hand-picked by Fodor's editors and global network of writers with no input or sponsorship from outside parties.

Unlike many other "best hotels" lists that narrowly focus on high-end luxury and top-trending new properties, Fodor's Finest includes a wide range of global properties for nearly every budget. Each selected property provides an immersive, authentic, and unforgettable experience that goes well beyond a pretty backdrop for social media posts.

"The best hotels give us peace and comfort – but also lure us into their romance, their passions, their intrigue. They are often destinations unto themselves, allowing visitors to escape to somewhere truly unique without ever leaving the property," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director at Fodors.com. "The properties on this year's list make us long to become permanent lodgers, who wander the halls singing of the many delights that each property possesses."

Just 13 U.S. hotel properties made this year's list, including Chicago's Palmer House, Urban Cowboy Nashville, and Washington School House in Park City, Utah.

View the entire Fodor's Finest List of The 60 Most Incredible Hotels in the World at https://www.fodors.com/worlds-best/hotels .

Fodor's Bucket List Europe: From the Epic to the Eccentric, 500+ Ultimate Experiences

As wanderlusters work through travel wish lists put together during the most restrictive days of the pandemic, Fodor's Bucket List Europe is here to help those who've been dreaming of Europe.

Whether the goal is to drink wine in the Bordeaux region of France, walk through the ruins of Pompeii, party at Oktoberfest in Munich, or soak in the Northern Lights in Iceland, this all-new, full-color guidebook includes 500+ must-see recommendations from local writers in more than 40 European countries, enhanced with easy-to-read layouts and beautiful color photos.

Fodor's Bucket List Europe will be available wherever books are sold starting October 24, 2023. It is currently available for pre-order at Amazon here .

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for 85 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to more than 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com , and join our engaged travel community on Facebook and Instagram . Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fodor's Travel