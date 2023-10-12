Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2023

DOVER, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after market close.

To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com.

For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information below. A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.

Toll-free: 800.343.5172

International: 203.518.9848

Conference ID: CPKQ323

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Heidi Watkins

Shareholder Services Manager

hwatkins@chpk.com

302.734.6716

