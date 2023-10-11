Trintech and Whitley Penn Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform and Automate Finance and Accounting Processes

Whitley Penn to resell and implement Trintech's market-leading cloud-based finance and accounting solutions.

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced a strategic partnership with Whitley Penn, a full-service public accounting and consulting firm. The partnership enables Whitley Penn to offer and implement Trintech's market-leading cloud-based finance and accounting solutions to businesses in the US. Companies looking to transform and automate their reconciliation and financial close processes by streamlining work, improving accuracy, and reducing risk, will benefit from the combination of services and solutions Whitley Penn and Trintech can provide.

"We are excited to formalize our partnership with Whitley Penn as we continue to expand Trintech's partner ecosystem across the globe to better serve our new and existing customers," said Mekaela Davis, SVP, Partner Success & Global Advisory at Trintech. "Together, Trintech and Whitley Penn share a common goal in providing organizations with a holistic business vision and strategy to reduce costs, drive efficiencies and mitigate risk across their reconciliation and financial close processes."

From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, and close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Over 4,200 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by optimizing data, controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

"We are thrilled to partner with Trintech in order to provide our clients with solutions to streamline closing and consolidation processes and round out our Client Advisory and Accounting Services (CAAS) offerings," said Irfan Dossani, Partner-in-Charge of Whitley Penn's CAAS practice. "We're dedicated to providing elevated value not only within our consulting and outsourced accounting services, but also by recommending, implementing and managing FinTech solutions and integrations to help the offices of the CFO and CAO scale."

"On behalf of the Whitley Penn CAAS Data Analytics & Transformation Solutions (DATS) team, we could not be more excited to begin this strategic partnership with Trintech," stated Naveed Salman, CAAS Managing Director. "By combining our efforts, we will further enhance the Office of the CFO's experience and empower them to successfully navigate the challenges of the modern FP&A landscape through dynamic forecasting, vendor planning, and resource allocation."

About Trintech

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Report. Over 4,200 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by optimizing data, controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Whitley Penn, LLP

Whitley Penn, a full-service public accounting and consulting firm,has consistently been recognized as "One the Top 100 Firms in the U.S." and "Best of the Best" by INSIDE Public Accounting and other industry publications. We are a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. For more information on Whitley Penn, please visit www.whitleypenn.com.

