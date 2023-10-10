eMerge Americas Celebrates 10 Years of Cultivating Innovation and Transformation

eMerge Americas 2024 premier tech event promises to deliver an even bigger and better experience than ever before

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas , the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, proudly celebrates a decade of transformational work shaping the future of tech and innovation. eMerge Americas 2024 is gearing up to be the biggest and best conference + expo in the company's history. The event will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 18 - 19, 2024.

eMerge AmericasApril 18 - 19, 2024 (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to celebrate such a momentous milestone with the South Florida tech ecosystem," said Melissa Medina, co-founder, chief executive officer and president of eMerge Americas. "eMerge is a true reflection of the amazing growth our region's tech ecosystem has experienced over the last decade. I'm excited to celebrate past achievements, hold steadfast in the present, and see what the next ten years brings us!"

eMerge Americas 2024 will highlight a range of new and expanded features on the expo floor, including:

eMerge Healthtech Innovation Hub : Powered by Jackson Health System and the University of Miami Health System, this expansive hub will serve as a connection point for healthcare providers seeking the latest tech solutions, ultimately advancing the future of health technology - a rapidly growing industry. The hub will include the most innovative health tech startups from across the globe and a dedicated stage providing expert insights and revolutionary ideas in the health tech space.

AI Village: A new addition to the event, the AI Village will showcase dozens of AI solutions providers, ranging from startups to cutting-edge global organizations. Additionally, there will be a dedicated AI Theater featuring round-the-clock programming.

Startup Alley : Positioned at the heart of the expo floor, Startup Alley will feature 110 startups across various sectors, such as fintech, healthtech, edtech, climate tech, cybersecurity and more.

eMerge International Pavilion : The expansion of the eMerge International Pavilion will represent a diverse range of countries spanning North America , Latin America , Europe , and Asia . It will provide a platform for over 100 startups and tech companies to showcase their innovations.

Co-located Events: Returning to the conference is VC Latam Summit, attracting more than 500 venture capitalists from Latin America , and REACT Miami, gathering more than 500 developers and engineers. Both promise to enrich eMerge 2024 with diverse and dynamic audiences.

"Celebrating ten years of eMerge Americas is a testament to the hardwork and dedication of the team and the entire South Florida ecosystem," said Manuel D. Medina, founder and chairman of eMerge Americas. "The path to becoming a leading global tech hub takes a lot of passion, time, support, as well as a drive in a community that is unmatched. Experiencing the growth of the South Florida tech community alongside eMerge over the past ten years has been like watching a dream actualized."

Over the course of two days, thought leaders from around the world will take the stage. Among them, keynote speaker and futurist Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, executive founder of Singularity University, and four-time New York Times bestselling author. Diamandis holds a special place in eMerge Americas' history, as he served as the inaugural keynote speaker for the conference in 2014. Diamandis will share his insights on how powerful technologies such as synthetic biology, cloud computing, AI and robotics, and biotechnology are transforming the innovation landscape. Further distinguished speakers for the 2024 conference will be unveiled at a later date.

Several prominent companies are set to make their return for eMerge 2024, reaffirming their commitment to this premier tech event. Among those returning are industry giants such as Delta, Silicon Valley Bank, BIP Ventures, Dell, and Google. Additionally, eMerge is on pace to reach new heights beyond the 2023 event which hosted over 250 sponsors and exhibitors, a testament to the conference's growing influence in the tech and innovation ecosystem. eMerge Americas' founding partners, including Florida Funders, Miami-Dade County, Greenberg Traurig, and Miami Herald, continue to play a pivotal role in shaping and driving the success of the conference.

eMerge Americas launched its inaugural tech event in 2014 and was founded by Melissa Medina and Manuel D. Medina. Over the past ten years, it has grown to 20,000 attendees traveling from more than 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations.

To learn more about eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. Visit www.emergeamericas.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMerge Americas