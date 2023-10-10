Bitt launches advisory services, drawing upon its industry-leading experience in deploying multiple CBDCs

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitt, the Salt Lake City based financial technology firm, and leader in CBDC solutions has launched advisory services for central banks, regulators, and financial institutions. Our COO, Imran Khan, having recently presented at the CBDC Conference in Istanbul noted:

"Bitt's experience has shown that central bank motivations and approach to CBDCs are evolving, influenced by the changing economic environment, competing central bank priorities, and learnings from other CBDC deployments. We advocate the CBDC ecosystem, and especially the innovators in this space, to broaden services and products to meet central banks where they are in their journey today. We need to get creative and find ways to answer these open questions, to help our clients forward in their CBDC journey."

Having executed digital currency rollouts in 12 countries (including the largest deployment in a democratic country to date) with multiple central banks, regulators, financial institutions, and retail users; Bitt is proud to announce its new offering, Bitt Advisory Services, so more customers can access Bitt's unparalleled experience in comprehensive digital currency solutions and strategy.

At Bitt, we understand that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are more than just a technological innovation; they are a transformative force with the potential to reshape economies and redefine financial ecosystems. Their success requires extensive collaboration between monetary authorities, regulatory stakeholders, financial institutions, merchants, citizens, and private sector technologists. As monetary authorities progress within their CBDC journey, they require specialized expert input to ensure that lessons learned from similar deployments are incorporated in their own CBDC strategy. Bitt's team of experts recognized this need and were motivated to launch Bitt Advisory Services to assist monetary authorities in any provision they require.

The Bitt team now offers a suite of professional advisory services to help expand central bank knowledge, experience, and capacity for their digital currency strategy throughout all stages from ideation to deployment. Some of these services include:

- Feasibility Study and Financial System Assessment

- Use Case Exploration and Definition

- Organizational Change Management

- Go-To-Market Strategy

- Communications & Public Relations

- Legal & Regulatory Assessment

- And more.

We look forward to working with central banks, financial institutions, and regulators around the globe, sharing the knowledge and experience that we've built over the past decade.

To learn more, contact us at info@bitt.com.

