ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM), the large-loss commercial restoration division of ServiceMaster Restore®, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new 55,000 square feet Commercial Operations Center. Located at 414 W Frontier Ln, Olathe, Kansas 66061, the Center represents a significant investment in SRM's future and our dedication to being the nation's leading provider of commercial restoration services.

ServiceMaster Recovery Management® Opens New Commercial Operations Center in Kansas (PRNewswire)

Key features of the new Commercial Operations Center include:

Headquarters of strategic planning and business development efforts for our SRM Commercial Team.

Training Center dedicated to comprehensive courses and hands-on training for our commercial franchisees and their teams.

Network Support Center to serve as the central hub for maintaining seamless communication and connectivity across all SRM locations, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Equipment Depot and Supply Warehouse to provide a vast inventory of equipment rentals and resources for commercial restoration projects of any scale.

Center for our Commercial National Account's AR and AP processing center to streamline financial operations, ensuring timely and accurate billing and payments for our valued clients nationwide.

"With this new Commercial Operations Center, we take a giant leap forward, expanding the horizons of ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management networks, ushering in an era of accelerated growth." - John Tovar, President, ServiceMaster Restore

The grand opening of the Commercial Operations Center is a testament to ServiceMaster Recovery Management and ServiceMaster Restore's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, franchise support and network growth. We look forward to continuing to serve our national community with excellence from this new facility.

About ServiceMaster Recovery Management

ServiceMaster Recovery Management is among the nearly 1,000 franchised and licensed ServiceMaster Restore locations around the world. ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore and SRM are business units of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at srmcat.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please email mediarelations@servicemaster.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ServiceMaster Brands