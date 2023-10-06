goTenna demonstrates significant milestone for narrowband mesh radio voice capability; Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in goTenna

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile mesh networking company goTenna announced today the company reached a significant milestone for a next-generation, voice-capable narrowband mesh radio. This project is funded by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and has successfully validated real-time voice connectivity on low-cost hardware using unique design methods. Powered by goTenna's Aspen Grove protocol suite, this next-generation radio will transform existing voice operations by turning each node into a relay, significantly improving connectivity in urban and austere environments. This capability will reduce costs associated with traditional voice connectivity, increase resiliency, and enable a rapidly deployable network that delivers wide-area coverage without dedicated infrastructure in support of public safety, defense, and private security missions, where real-time, scalable mesh connectivity is imperative.

goTenna Demonstrates Confidence in Narrowband Mesh Voice Capability Through Milestones & Investment (PRNewswire)

"goTenna provides operators the best communications capabilities when no other options exist," said Ari Schuler. "This demonstration shows that goTenna's Aspen Grove mesh networking protocols can enable low cost, higher throughput radio applications, opening up new missions for goTenna to support and extend connectivity for the operators."

Along with this noteworthy technology milestone, goTenna announced an investment by Lockheed Martin through its venture fund in goTenna's ongoing Series 1 fundraise. The new funding will enable goTenna to make greater improvements in connectivity, situational awareness, and safety for some of the most competitive programs in the U.S. Government. goTenna is a trusted technology partner to the U.S. government and prime contractors and serves as a startup success story in the industry.

"Every day, countless military, public safety, and law enforcement operators are conducting dangerous missions in a wide range of challenging and austere environments," said Carla Provost, Chairwoman of the Board at goTenna. "goTenna's current and future products, combined with the resources provided through Lockheed Martin Ventures, will allow operators across the world to stay connected during their critical operations."

"goTenna's Pro X platform has potential to provide a transformational capability for missions that require a highly effective, low-visibility communications capability," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "We look forward to working with the goTenna team to provide a security solution that will allow the U.S. and its allies the ability to make faster, smarter decisions."

About goTenna

goTenna believes that preparedness leads to better outcomes – a multi-layered service goTenna provides straight out of the box with network setup, training, and execution. We are advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices and augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cellular service, Wi-Fi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. Based in Brooklyn, New York, goTenna is a proud partner of the United States military, first responders, and law enforcement, among others, and is backed by investors, including Founders Fund, Union Square Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Bloomberg Beta. To learn more, please visit https://www.gotenna.com.

Lockheed Martin Ventures

Lockheed Martin Ventures makes strategic investments in companies that are developing cutting edge technologies in core businesses and new markets important to Lockheed Martin.

More than a source of capital, Lockheed Martin Ventures provides portfolio companies with access to our world-class engineering talent, state-of-the-art technologies, and research and access to the company's international business relationships and supply chain. www.lockheedmartinventures.com

Company Press Contact:

Natalia Sorto

Associate Director, Content and Digital Marketing

press@gotenna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE goTenna