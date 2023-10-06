Ascend increases prices on nylons and chemicals up to 15% on rising costs

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:

Product family Product Price increase Vydyne®, Polimid and Secomid Neat PA66 polymer PA6 compounds $0.20 - $0.30/kg Performance Chemicals Hexamethylene diamine Adipic acid $0.15 - $0.25/kg FlexaTrac® acids, esters and

specialties FlexaTrac-AGS FlexaTrac-DME FlexaTrac-ACM FlexaTrac-NTA FlexaTrac-IDA Formalin $0.10 - $0.25/kg FlexaTram™ specialty amines FlexaTram-BHM FlexaTram-DAM FlexaTram-HDA FlexaTram-HMT $0.10 - $0.50/kg Signature Brands Trinohex® Ultra Hexatran™ Trinosolv Prionil® $0.05 - $0.30/kg

These price increases took effect early October 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

