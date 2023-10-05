wemlo® Wins Gold for Service Providers in the 2023 Most Loved Mortgage Employer Awards from National Mortgage Professional

Employee satisfaction survey reveals wemlo® outranks hundreds of companies as a top place to work based on its company culture, benefits, diversity, community involvement, and more.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- wemlo®, a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company and subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., today announces it has been named a 2023 Most Loved Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional (NMP). The company earned the Gold ranking in the Service Providers category based on results from an employee satisfaction survey focused on key factors including company culture, benefits, community involvement, diversity and inclusion, and more.

Acquired by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. in 2020, wemlo is one of the nation's largest processing companies that's solving the #1 problem in the mortgage broker channel – lack of processing support. Since the acquisition, wemlo has improved its compensation packages and team members now have access to highly competitive, robust benefits that are not generally available to processors in independent contractor positions. As a result, the company has more than tripled its processing team and seen a 164% increase in full-time staff members.

"As a young brand in a rapid growth state, I believe that employee satisfaction and retention is the key to providing the best customer experience. And the best way to keep your employees happy and engaged is to invest in their growth," said Chelsea Balak, vice president of operations at wemlo. "We provide ongoing, personalized training for our processors and consistent opportunities for them to share insight from the field so they can witness firsthand how that feedback directly impacts organizational change and growth."

In a highly competitive industry, wemlo differentiates itself from other processing companies through its commitment to a positive, inclusive, and customer-centric company culture. The company values the diverse perspectives and experiences each team member brings to the table and fosters an environment of personal and professional growth. Processors are offered continued education opportunities and reimbursement, as well as professional development learnings tracks customized to their strengths. Because of this, a majority of the wemlo leadership team is homegrown and promoted within.

"As the mortgage industry evolves, so do the needs of our customers and the way we serve them as a brand. The wemlo culture embodies our team's core values which allows us to create a customer-centric atmosphere where we're all working towards one goal," said Susan Mendelson, loan processor II at wemlo. "Our greatest asset at wemlo is the strong team and collaborative environment we've built where everyone feels supported. The leadership team truly cares about our personal and professional development, and we're provided excellent support tools, ongoing training, and leading technology to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service possible. I am proud to be a part of the wemlo team and thankful for this opportunity to advance in my career."

Giving back is another core part of wemlo's company culture – both to its employees, and its community. Leadership understands that everyone needs some time to relax and recharge or spend time with loved ones. Team members at wemlo receive unlimited paid time off for vacation, personal, or sick leave and are encouraged to take care of themselves outside of the office so they can bring their best selves to work every day. As a brand, wemlo partners with the Junior Achievement BizTown Program to mentor local students on making positive personal-finance decisions and supports the Motto® Mortgage Mission Against Hunger, a charitable initiative founded by its sister company Motto Mortgage to help those who are food insecure and give back to their local community. Team members at wemlo are encouraged to give back and be an active part of the community and are granted PTO to do so when requested.

About wemlo®

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

About the NMP Most Loved Mortgage Employer Awards

The process of finding and recognizing the most loved mortgage employers in the industry took place over two phases. First, NMP invited organizations to submit a self-nomination to describe their offerings, business practices and why they deserve to be considered. Then, employees from the nominated companies were asked to complete an anonymous survey to rate their satisfaction on key factors such as compensation, employee development, culture, and work environment. Each company was required to meet a minimum number of employee responses based on overall size. From those survey responses, NMP tallied up the votes to determine the highest rated companies in each category.

