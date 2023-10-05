Pontera and Savant Wealth Management Join Forces to Expand Wise Retirement Counsel

Investment advisory firm now overseeing more than $300 million in outside assets selects Pontera to deliver comprehensive 401(k) management

NEW YORK and ROCKFORD, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera , the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) management from their trusted financial advisor, announced its partnership with Savant Wealth Management ("Savant"), an independent, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) providing services to individuals, families, and businesses across 13 states. This partnership is a milestone within Savant's five-year growth plan through investments in technology, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives with the support of Kelso & Company. Using Pontera, Savant's affiliated advisors will enrich the experience for a growing client base while overseeing the full scope of their wealth, including more than $300 million in outside assets.

Using Pontera, Savant advisors can efficiently and proactively apply investment strategies to plan retirement accounts.

"Pontera empowers our advisors to deepen client peace of mind by facilitating the application of Savant's evidence-based strategies across all retirement plan assets," said Savant CEO Brent Brodeski . "The Pontera platform brings to bear significant operational improvements in analyzing and rebalancing held-away accounts, paving the way for investment teams to grow this essential service and cater to more clients."

Prior to Pontera, Savant had taken great care to build and scale outside asset management as part of its comprehensive offering. This operation required extensive investments in security and compliance practices, as well as increasing client coordination while rebalancing accounts. Once Pontera announced an integration with Savant's portfolio management platform, Envestnet | Tamarac , the pieces fell into place for a more streamlined, scalable solution.

"We are pleased to assist Savant as they deliver their signature Wise Counsel to more families with employer-sponsored retirement accounts," said Peter Nolan , Vice-President, Enterprise at Pontera. "Through this partnership, we aim to not only support Savant's impressive operational scale, but also bridge more individuals to the company's top-tier products and services."

Using Pontera, Savant investment managers can efficiently and proactively apply investment strategies to clients' plan retirement accounts and run performance reporting in Envestnet | Tamarac. Pontera's capabilities include: plan account analysis, historical fund performance tracking, account rebalancing, automatic supervision documentation, and target allocation drift alerts. The platform is client-permissioned and maintains SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, ensuring client privacy and data security.

This announcement comes on the heels of Savant's acquisition of seven firms this year, including Basil Financial Group, Paragon Financial Advisors, and Raymond F. Book's tax and RIA businesses. Founded in 1986, Savant has a deep bench of in-house estate planning, taxation, and accounting specialists. The firm now spans 35 offices and oversees $20.3 billion in assets under management. Learn more at savantwealth.com .

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

About Savant Wealth Management

Savant Wealth Management is a leading independent, nationally recognized , fee-only firm serving clients for over 30 years with approximately $20.4 billion in assets under management and assets under advisement (as of 7/20/2023). As a trusted advisor, Savant Wealth Management offers investment management, financial planning, retirement plan and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting, and estate planning document preparation and other legal services through its affiliated law firm, Savant Legal LLP.

Savant Wealth Management ("Savant") is an SEC registered investment adviser headquartered in Rockford, Illinois. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. A copy of our current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request or at www.savantwealth.com. The scope of the services to be provided depends upon the needs of the client and the terms of the engagement.

