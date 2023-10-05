Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 26, 2023

Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before market hours Thursday, October 26, 2023. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shawn Collins (414) 343-8002

### (HOG-Earnings)

(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2023-results-on-october-26-2023-301948946.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.