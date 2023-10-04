Wynn Las Vegas Announces "Ultimate Race Week"

Resort Offers Ten Days of Unique Programming

Anchored by the Inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas debuts "Ultimate Race Week", Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 19, anchored by the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. Starting with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, an automotive exhibition of more than 250 vehicles, the week's bespoke programming ranges from curated wine experiences to an RM Sotheby's auction.

Ultimate Race Week (PRNewswire)

"We are eager to showcase our most ambitious series of events during Ultimate Race Week," said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Our unique lineup positions Wynn as the only place to be before, during and after this year's inaugural Las Vegas race."

Ultimate Race Week programming includes:

The Official Auction of the LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023, in collaboration with RM Sotheby's . The renowned global leader in collector car auctions, RM Sotheby's has partnered with Wynn to host this exclusive auction at the resort's Awakening Theater on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. Guests can expect an incredible collection of offerings, including legendary racing cars, modern sports cars, sports memorabilia and other luxury goods.

Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Welcome Party . Following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony on Nov. 15 , F1® teams, drivers and other VIPs will convene at Wynn Las Vegas to celebrate the kick off of race festivities. Events include a celebrity-driven red carpet and a lively, invite-only cocktail reception at XS Nightclub.

Concours at Wynn Las Vegas , highlighting a collection of more than 250 distinctive automobiles from around the world. One of the world's most prestigious automotive events, Concours pays homage to remarkable cars of the past, present and future. The exhibition, starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 , features former race car driver Justin Bell as the event emcee. Concours weekend concludes with the Tour d'Elegance at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 , a motorcade down the Las Vegas Strip.

An impressive entertainment lineup . The week kicks off with a stand-up comedy performance from Jay Leno on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. In addition, Wynn Nightlife will offer a robust lineup of artists and event partners at its iconic nightlife destinations. XS Nightclub will host Marshmello, the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series with The Chainsmokers, Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris plus Diplo and Dom Dolla, a DJ set from RÜFÜS DU SOL and Black Coffee. Encore Beach Club will host Dom Dolla, Purple Disco Machine, ESPN's Official Pre-Race Party with Marshmello, Tyga and The Chainsmokers. . The week kicks off with a stand-up comedy performance fromonatIn addition, will offer a robust lineup of artists and event partners at its iconic nightlife destinations. XS Nightclub will host Marshmello, the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series with The Chainsmokers, Swedish House Mafia,plus Diplo and Dom Dolla, a DJ set from RÜFÜS DU SOL and Black Coffee. Encore Beach Club will host Dom Dolla, Purple Disco Machine, ESPN's Official Pre-Race Party with Marshmello, Tyga and The Chainsmokers.

Robb Report's "House of Robb" . Taking place November 11-16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. , Robb Report brings its luxury House of Robb experience to Las Vegas during Ultimate Race Week for the first time ever. Guests can spend six days and nights enjoying Robb Report's exceptional programming at a Wynn Fairway Villa, overlooking Wynn Golf Club, to experience the very best in food, wine, spirits, racing, collecting, thought leadership and more. Begin the week hearing from Joe Maloof , part owner of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights in the "Owners Club" panel; learn about the "Secret Life of F1" from photographer Josh Paul ; attend a private dinner hosted by Stag's Leap Winery; hear from Master Chef Wolfgang Puck ; and gain access to luxury like never before.

Elevated wine experiences for connoisseurs and collectors . The "Lunch with Legends" event on Nov. 12 at 12:30 p.m. will feature one of Napa Valley's most renowned wines, Promontory, paired alongside lunch from Delilah Executive Chef Joshua Smith . It will also include a discussion with H. William Harlan and Bruce Meyer , famed car collector and notable figure in the auto industry – as well as a surprise celebrity guest moderator. On Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. , Wynn will host "An Evening with Harlan Estate and Champagne Krug," uniting the famed wineries and co-hosted by Will Harlan and Amanda Harlan Maltas . The evening will feature five courses, three library vintages from Harlan Estate, a glass of Château d'Yquem and more set against live piano music.

Immersive activations for car aficionados, such as the Drive to Wynn podcast, a Formula 1®-based talk show hosted by Justin Bell and recorded at Blue Wire Studios at Wynn Las Vegas. The podcast features current and former drivers, as well as team principals, and offers an inside look at how the sport is transforming Las Vegas . Guests will also be able to see a variety of onsite vehicle displays, including the fastest car in the world – the Rimac Nevera.

In addition, Wynn Las Vegas is offering exceptional room and ticket packages. Package options include the Paddock Club™ Package, Grandstand Package and Wynn Grid Club Package – centered around Wynn Grid Club, the ultra-elite private club reserved for VIP attendees at the Pit Building. For major race week enthusiasts, Wynn also has the Million Dollar All-Access Experience featuring accommodations in a three-bedroom duplex, 24/7 butler service and priority reservations.

For more information on Wynn's Ultimate Race Week, please visit wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/ultimate-race-week .

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com .

Media Contact

Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-2120

pr@wynnlasvegas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas