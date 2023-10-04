Seventy-nine Percent of Americans Who Shopped This Past Prime Day State They Plan to Shop on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, According to Survey by Slickdeals

Only six percent were unaware of the October holiday shopping kickoff event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-nine percent of consumers plan to shop this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale (October 10 and 11), according to a survey conducted by Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons. Another 18% are open to shopping the event if they see a good deal and only 3% state they do not plan to shop the sales. Just 6% of respondents were not aware of the October shopping event.

However, 57% feel there might be better deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday; and 39% report feeling burnout from the extended holiday sales shopping period.

Developed by Slickdeals and conducted via Suzy, the study of 1,045 nationally representative U.S. adults who shopped during this past Prime Day found that 27% of respondents plan to spend upwards of $241 during Prime Big Deal Days this year.

The top five categories in which consumers plan to buy are clothing, shoes & other apparel (70%), holiday gifts (65%), electronics (63%), furniture, household products and home improvement (46%), and household essentials such as toilet paper (43%).

In fact, 69% of respondents plan to shop for holiday gifts during Prime Big Deal Days and 24% would consider buying gifts if they find a deal they like. Only 6% think that the October timeframe is too early to begin shopping for holiday gifts.

Of those who revealed they also shop competitive sales offered by other retailers, 90% visit Walmart, 81% shop at Target and 60% turn to Costco.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted via Suzy, a connected research cloud, on September 22, 2023. The survey queried 1,045 nationally representative US adults who shopped during Amazon's Prime Day sale in July of 2023.

