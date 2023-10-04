Advanced Technology International to manage BARDA's Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle OTA

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to serve as the consortium manager for the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV). The RRPV will help fortify national health security by developing medical countermeasures prior to and during a pandemic or public health emergency.

The RRPV will focus on the acceleration of products and technology development, regulatory approval, commercialization, and sustainment to address pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats.

"The need to rapidly develop and deploy medical countermeasures is a priority that has impacted all of us in recent years," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We are honored to be selected as the consortium manager for the RRPV and support BARDA's mission."

Consortium membership is open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, academia, and non-profits in the vaccines/therapeutics and medical technologies arenas. ATI strongly encourages organizations that have not done business with the federal government in the past to join. Members will focus on advancing health security, enhancing preparedness, and enabling a rapid response to the next pandemic or health emergency.

For more information about RRPV or to learn how to join, please visit: rrpv.org

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

