Violife® Announced as an Event Sponsor of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife®, the no. 1 selling retail brand of dairy free cheese in the U.S., is proud to announce their debut as an event sponsor at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (the Festival). Violife has partnered with Mike Puma, the award-winning chef of NYC's Gotham Burger Social Club, who will showcase Violife dairy free cheese in a custom plant-based burger to be offered for tasting at the Festival.

Violife® is proud to announce their debut as an event sponsor at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival

In addition, Violife created and will sponsor the Powered by Plants Award at the Festival's Blue Moon Burger Bash® presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray. Burger Bash, now in its 16th year as part of the Festival, is a burger-juice-dripping extravaganza and one of the most popular events at the Festival. This year, with the introduction of the Powered by Plants Award, plant alternatives to meat patties will take the spotlight and will be showcased for the first time. Powered by Plants Award burger entries must contain a minimum of 25% plant-based or alternative protein substitute in the burger patty and be topped or paired with a plant-based or dairy-free condiment, sauce, or cheese.

"The beauty of the Festival is the eclectic foods that everyone can enjoy, and we're excited to bring Violife and dairy free options to Burger Bash," said Rachel Waynberg, Sr. Marketing Manager of Foodservice for Violife. "We're always blown away by the creativity of these the talented chefs and we can't wait to see the plant-based creations that Gotham Burger and the Powered by Plants Award competitors bring to the table."

The event takes place:

Friday, October 13

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Capital One Early Entry: 6:30 PM

Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from "vios," the Greek word for life, Violife means "life squared." We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonica, Greece, Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods since the 1990s. Violife products were created by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar, which prohibits eating dairy products.

To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit www.violifefoods.com/recipes and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram for recipe inspiration - from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

About Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by God's Love We Deliver with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds supporting New Yorkers facing severe illness. Over the past 16 years, the Festival has generated more than $14.8 million in net proceeds for its charitable causes. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In November 2022, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in New York for the 10th year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org. Follow @NYCWFF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

