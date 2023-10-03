HealthTap and Health Gorilla Join Forces to Make Medical Records Seamlessly Available to Doctors and Consumers on HealthTap

HealthTap commits to join Health Gorilla's Candidate Qualified Health Information Network to Enable Easy and Secure Exchange of Health Information

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap , a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering quality, affordable primary care across the U.S., today announced that it would join Health Gorilla , a privacy-focused health information network and interoperability solution provider, as a participant in its candidate Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). When designated, QHINs will act as connectivity brokers to enable compliant nationwide data exchange.

HealthTap and Health Gorilla Join Forces to Make Medical Records Instantly Available to Doctors and Consumers on HealthTap (PRNewswire)

Slated to launch in 2024, HealthTap doctors will be able to access patient medical records from any organization in the Health Gorilla's network as part of the HealthTap virtual doctor visit. Consumers who create a free HealthTap account will be able to access their own medical records as well.

"HealthTap is honored to be a chosen partner for Health Gorilla as our country forges ahead toward simple connectivity for patients, doctors, and the entire industry," said Sean Mehra, CEO of HealthTap. "Easy and secure access to medical records from disparate organizations in one place is foundational to improving the overall healthcare experience as well as health outcomes."

"We're thrilled to have HealthTap's commitment to participate in our candidate QHIN," said Steve Yaskin, CEO & Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "By supporting all authorized exchange purposes, including Treatment and Individual Access Services (IAS), we can empower HealthTap providers and patients to seamlessly retrieve medical records from our nationwide network."

HealthTap intends to use Health Gorilla's Application Programming Interface (API) to retrieve medical records from its network for patients who verify their identity using Identity Assurance Level (IAL) 2 standards, the National Institute of Technology's requirement for remote identification. Health Gorilla announced HealthTap and 16 other partner organizations who committed to join its candidate QHIN.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a leading virtual healthcare practice delivering quality, affordable primary and urgent care throughout the U.S. to millions of consumers, with or without health insurance. Unlike most companies, HealthTap provides access to a long-term primary care doctor of the member's choice to support all aspects of their health, including screening, prevention, and treatment of chronic conditions. While easy to use with health insurance, HealthTap also caters to those paying out of pocket by offering an affordable subscription for ongoing primary care and a one-time fee for urgent care visits. Our doctors conduct visits via text, video, or phone and can prescribe medications, order and interpret lab results, refer specialists, and even write notes for school or work. Patient intake interviews are powered by GPT-4, one of the most advanced A.I. systems, freeing time for doctors to provide more personalized clinical care. HealthTap also offers a free, educational Q&A platform where members can submit questions to be answered by a network of 90,000 doctors across 147 specialties. Eval360 lets members of partner health plans access primary care doctors for a yearly comprehensive wellness exam. HealthTap is a strategic partner of choice for enterprises across retail, healthcare, and technology, including offering virtual doctor visits through Samsung smart TVs. Members give HealthTap an average of over 4.9 stars (out of 5) for thousands of virtual doctor visits each year. For more information, visit healthtap.com .

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

