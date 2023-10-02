Getting Answers
S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's third quarter 2023 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What:           

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:         

1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Where:         

S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com 

How:             

Live and replay webcast over the internet

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release:
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at www.stbancorp.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank 
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

