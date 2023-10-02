GreenPower Announces Fall Schedule for Conferences and Trade Shows

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced its fall schedule for conferences and trade shows.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

October 2

ALTWheels Fleet Day

Norwood, Massachusetts – Four Points by Sheraton

Event time is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm .

GreenPower and its dealer, New England Truck Solutions, will have a static display and a ride and drive with GreenPower's EV Star rear ADA and EV Star Cargo.

GreenPower staff: Larry Sharp

October 3 to 5

LD Micro Main Event

Los Angeles, California – Luxe Hotel

Brendan Riley presenting at 4:00 pm on October 3 .

October 9 to 11

APTA (American Public Transportation Association) EXPO

Orlando, Florida – Orange County Convention Center

Booth #3801: GreenPower & Perrone Robotics will exhibit two GreenPower AV Star vehicles from Jacksonville Transit retrofitted with autonomous driving technology from Perrone Robotics

Trade show hours: October 9 , 10:00 am to 5:00 pm ; October 10 & 11, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm .

The booth will be staffed by Perrone Robotics representatives.

October 11 to 13

APWA-NC Combined Equipment Services & Street Divisions Conference

Greenville, North Carolina – Greenville Convention Center

GreenPower attendee: Larry Sharp

October 19

ThinkEquity Conference

New York, New York – Mandarin Oriental

Fraser Atkinson presenting and available for one-on-one meetings.

October 20

NYSBCA (New York School Bus Contractors Association) Annual Convention Supplier Showcase

Monticello, New York – Resorts World Catskills

Zach Walsh speaking at 9:00 am during the session "School Bus Electrification Update".

October 27 to 31

NAPT (National Association of Pupil Transportation) Conference & Trade Show

Columbus, Ohio – Hyatt Regency Columbus, Greater Columbus Convention Center

Booth #209

Trade show hours: October 31 , 9:00 am to 3:00 pm .

GreenPower attendees: Michael Perez , Mark Nestlen , Zach Walsh , Ayo Ajayi and Rick Acevedo .

November 8 to 10

Fleet Forward Conference

Santa Clara, California – Santa Clara Marriott

Table #26: November 8 , 12:00 to 1:30 pm ; November 9 , 12:00 to 1:00 pm .

Vehicle static showcase: November 8 , 4:00 to 6:00 pm ; November 9 , 2:00 to 5:00 pm .

Ride & Drive: November 9 , 2:00 to 4:00 pm .

Claus Tritt speaking November 9 at 8:00 am during the session "Defining Operational Costs for Commercial EVs".

GreenPower attendees: Claus Tritt , Mark Nestlen and Jack Rothschild .

November 15 to 20

TSD (Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs) Conference & Trade Show

Frisco, Texas – Embassy Suites Convention Center

Booth #721

GreenPower, RWC Group and West Virginia school officials will present at the November 19 General Session at 8:00 am regarding deployment of GreenPower's Nano BEAST in the #YesWV all-electric pilot project.

Trade show hours: 9:30 am to 1:00 pm , November 19 .

GreenPower attendees: Michael Perez , Mark Nestlen , Zach Walsh , Ayo Ajayi and Rick Acevedo .

November 16

Piedmont Trucks Customer Appreciation Day

Greensboro, North Carolina – Piedmont Trucks

GreenPower attendee: Larry Sharp

Contacts

Fraser Atkinson, CEO

fraser@greenpowermotor.com

Brendan Riley, President

brendan@greenpowermotor.com

Mark Nestlen, VP of Business Development & Strategy

mark.n@greenpowermotor.com

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company