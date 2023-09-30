LeapFrog® Showcases New Collection of Learning Toys at Toy Fair® 2023

Magic Adventures™, Wooden and Infant and Preschool Lines Expand

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Toy Fair® 2023, LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. will display its newest collection of products that combine education, technology and engaging play to make learning fun. The delightful lineup includes new additions to its award-winning Magic Adventures™, wooden, and infant and preschool lines. A sneak peek of early 2024 product launches will also be revealed at Toy Fair.

"LeapFrog has always been known for its toys that make learning fun and our latest collection is no exception," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Role play, science and sustainable materials are all part of our latest product introductions, and these educational toys offer the thoughtful experiences that help children learn as they play that the LeapFrog brand is known for."

LeapFrog's Toy Fair highlights include:

Panel Discussion with Dr. Clement Chau

Dr. Clement Chau, Vice President of Learning at LeapFrog, is leading a panel discussion titled, "Addressing the Literacy Crisis Through Toys" on Saturday, September 30 at 11 a.m. With recent data indicating that over 60% of fourth graders in the U.S. are reading below grade level, the panel will explore how toys can be powerful tools for promoting skills that support early literacy.

Infant and Preschool

The award-winning infant and preschool lines are expanding with deliciously entertaining food role-play toys and engaging products that introduce important early learning skills such as letters, numbers, vocabulary and more. The Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart™ has everything kids need to run a pretend pizza business, plus playful learning modes help little ones discover colors, shapes and more. Kids can engage in a colorful tea party with the Rainbow Tea for Two™, featuring a friendly light-up teapot that introduces colors, numbers and more. The non-electronic Spin & Change Apple Shape Sorter™ offers a sweet spin on shape sorting, helping kids explore simple and complex shapes with fruit-block friends.

Magic Adventures™

Following the success of the Magic Adventures™ Globe and Microscope, LeapFrog is expanding the innovative line with the Magic Adventures Telescope, giving kids the opportunity to discover things that are out of this world. With up to 110x zoom and more than 100 interactive videos and images courtesy of NASA and the European Space Agency, young astronomers can explore STEAM skills and make fascinating discoveries.

Wooden

LeapFrog's successful wooden collection is a beautiful blend of 100% FSC™-certified wood that comes from well-managed forests and the learning technology LeapFrog is known for. The LeapTab Touch™ is a screen-free, touch-to-learn tablet that lets kids explore more than 20 preschool skills such as letters, numbers, manners, feelings and more. Toddlers will find fun around every corner of the Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™, with five sides of activities that introduce shapes, colors, numbers, animals and music. Whether sitting or standing, there are tons of activities at every turn with the two-sided ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™, from sorting blocks to exploring shapes, to tapping a colorful drum to count and hear color names.

Spring 2024 Sneak Peek

The adorable Nest & Count Turtle Tower™, available in 2024, features five colorful baby turtles for little ones to count and nest inside each other or on top of the mama turtle. They can also use the cord to pull them along and see the mama turtle's head wobble along. LeapFrog is also introducing the 4-in-1 Learning Hamburger™, a fun ring-stacking toy that lets kids explore colors, numbers and more.

For more information about LeapFrog's new products, please visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

