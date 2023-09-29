Stampli Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Solutions Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution , is pleased to announce its recognition in the Gartner "Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation 2023 Report." According to the report, "The accounts payable invoice automation market continues to evolve as hyperautomation technologies and new entrants increase efficiency in the process. Procurement technology leaders addressing invoice automation should understand how their unique requirements will impact supplier selection."

While the efficiency and cost benefits of accounts payable automation are widely known, the overriding concern for CFOs in choosing a provider is to minimize the disruption of implementation to existing processes and the ERP systems, thus ensuring the fastest time to value. Stampli is built for Accounts Payable teams that want the efficiency of automation, but don't want to rework their ERP or change their existing AP processes. Unlike other solutions, Stampli provides full support for the full range of native functionality for more than 70 ERPs. This lets customers implement in a matter of days, not months, with no disruption to their business.

"The need for accounts payable automation is becoming more and more apparent, as vendors increasingly demand a digital-first experience and finance teams are asked to do more with less," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Stampli. "We are delighted by this recognition, and we believe it validates our focus on adapting to the customer's existing ERP systems and AP workflows in order to ensure the full benefits of AP automation are realized as quickly as possible."

