HONEYWELL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND EFFECTIVE FOURTH QUARTER 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $4.12 to $4.32 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.08 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 1, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2023.

"For the 14th time in 13 consecutive years, Honeywell is increasing its dividend," said Vimal Kapur, chief executive officer of Honeywell. "As we align our portfolio with the megatrends of the future – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by the Honeywell Accelerator operating system as the foundation for profitable growth, we will continue driving value for our shareholders."

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit Honeywell | Newsroom.

