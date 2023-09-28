ProfoundBio Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at SITC 2023

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for cancer, announced four upcoming poster presentations on its ADC platform and lead clinical assets, rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S) and PRO1160, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023), to be held at the San Diego Convention Center and virtually November 1-5, 2023.

Presentation Details

Abstract #708: A Phase 1/2 Study of Rinatabart Sesutecan (PRO1184), a Novel Folate Receptor Alpha-Directed Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients with Locally Advanced and/or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Date and Location: Saturday, November 4, 2023, Exhibit Halls A and B1, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Abstract #718: Phase 1/2 Study of PRO1160, a CD70-Directed Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors and Hematologic Malignancies

Date and Location: Saturday, November 4, 2023, Exhibit Halls A and B1, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Abstract #1406: A Novel PTK7-Directed Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) PRO1107 Demonstrated Broad Antitumor Activity with a Promising Safety Profile in Preclinical Models

Date and Location: Saturday, November 4, 2023, Exhibit Halls A and B1, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Abstract #1407: Expanding the Therapeutic Index of MMAE-Based Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with a Novel Linker System (LD343)

Date and Location: Friday, November 3, 2023, Exhibit Halls A and B1, 9 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PDT

About ProfoundBio

ProfoundBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential for patients with cancer. Built on internally developed, innovative, and proprietary technology platforms, ProfoundBio has developed a pipeline consisting of multiple antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutic candidates targeting solid tumors and hematological malignancies that are in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development stages. The Company's lead clinical stage programs are rinatabart sesutecan (PRO1184), an ADC targeting Folate Receptor Alpha, and PRO1160, an ADC targeting CD70. ProfoundBio is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA with R&D operations in Suzhou and Shanghai, China.

For more information, please visit www.profoundbio.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ProfoundBio