AWS's generative AI capabilities combine with Genpact's deep digital, data, and domain expertise

Integration of Amazon Bedrock into Genpact's riskCanvas™ financial crime risk management suite to drive value across clients, including Apex Fintech Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to transform financial crime risk operations, leveraging generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Integrating Genpact's proprietary cloud-based financial crime suite, riskCanvas™, with Amazon Bedrock, has led to accelerated efficiencies and impact for clients such as Apex Fintech Solutions.

Genpact Integrates riskCanvas with Amazon Bedrock to Transform Financial Crime Management with Advanced Generative AI Capabilities (PRNewswire)

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that enables developers to test, integrate, and deploy industry-leading foundation models (FMs) via an application programming interface (API) and customize the models to best suit their unique use cases.

Building on its existing relationship with AWS, Genpact is now combining its intellectual property and deep industry expertise with AWS's generative AI capabilities.

For example, seamlessly incorporating Amazon Bedrock FMs into Genpact's riskCanvas financial crimes software suite aims to unlock exponential value and improve speed and accuracy in the detection, investigation, and prevention of financial crime threats for operations across enterprises. This allows experts to review outputs and incorporate a guided decision-making process, providing comprehensive summaries and analyses of potential financial crime activities – accelerating both efficiency and precision.

Genpact engaged multiple riskCanvas clients to significantly improve the detection, investigation, and prevention of a wide range of financial crime threats. As a result, Genpact is now driving accelerated efficiencies and delivering substantial impact for these clients in finance and capital markets, exemplified by their work with Apex Fintech Solutions.

"Financial criminals are constantly innovating, which means financial services companies need to use advanced digital technologies to stay one step ahead of them," said Justin Morgan, Head of Financial Crimes Compliance at Apex Fintech Solutions. "With the addition of generative AI features to Genpact's riskCanvas, our analysts will be able to produce Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) narratives and case summaries at the click of a button using inputs from millions of data points. We expect this will reduce time spent on case summarizations by 60%, allowing our analysts to spend more time identifying truly suspicious financial activity."

Using approved client data from the secure riskCanvas ecosystem, combined with Amazon Bedrock's secure data handling, enables the generation of highly accurate outcomes while maintaining data protection across clients.

"Responsible AI is a core consideration in AI implementation and its importance will continue to increase," said Atul Deo, General Manager, Amazon Bedrock at AWS. "Amazon Bedrock is rooted in secure data handling, encrypting all data and allowing users to customize models privately. Integrated with Genpact's riskCanvas, this powerful combination enables our mutual customers to enhance productivity in investigating, detecting, and preventing financial crime threats."

The initiative enables clients to fully leverage the potential of generative AI solutions and drive secure, scalable, AI-led transformation.

"Data complexity and volume, false positives, and evolving sophisticated criminal tactics are accelerating the need for businesses to harness generative AI to transform financial crime operations," said BK Kalra, Global Business Leader, Financial Services, Consumer and Healthcare, Genpact. "Genpact's expanded relationship with AWS represents a pivotal step in redefining the operations landscape for enterprises. Together we can unlock untapped value, and fuel significant growth opportunities for our clients, solidifying our commitment to delivering valuable business impact."

For more information on Genpact's relationship with AWS, visit: AWS | Our Partners | Genpact, and for more information on our financial services visit: AWS Financial Services | Our Partners | Genpact.

