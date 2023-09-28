Getting Answers
Canaccord LatAm Natural Resources Conference Opens the Market

Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TSX and TSX Venture Exchange companies from the Mining and Energy sectors, together with Alejandro Rebelo, Managing Director and Head of Latam at Canaccord Genuity, acting Consul General of Canada in Sao Paulo Anouk Bergeron Laliberté; joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and Guillaume Legare, Head South America, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market and celebrate the inaugural CG LatAm Natural Resources Conference.

This event brings together leading Latin American companies and institutional investors to discuss the future of the natural resources sector.

