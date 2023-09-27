Winmark - the Resale Company Named to Fortune's 2023 Change the World List 

Included Among Top Companies Making a Positive Social Impact

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation, a resale industry leader for over 30 years and franchisor of five resale brands, Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today that it has been named to Fortune's 2023 Change the World List. Change the World is a global ranking of the top 59 companies making an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations this year. Winmark's inclusion on the list is based on the Company's mission to provide Resale for Everyone® and the positive things that Winmark's franchisees are doing for their local communities. Since 2010, Winmark's network of locally owned buying centers have extended the life of over 1.6 billion articles of clothing, sporting goods and musical instruments. In 2022, that number exceeded 169 million items.

"I am extremely proud that Winmark is being acknowledged for the positive impact we are having in countless communities across North America. This award validates the hard work and determination that has been demonstrated by our franchise partners and our employees over the past year" said Brett D. Heffes, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We are on a mission to provide resale for everyone and are looking for qualified franchise partners to open one of our concepts in their local community. Come join us, so we can continue to change the world."

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company is a nationally-recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. As of July 1, 2023, there were 1,303 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit www.winmarkcorporation.com.

About the Fortune Change the World List

Fortune's annual "Change the World" list is intended to showcase the power of capitalism to improve the human condition by identifying companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations.

Each year, Fortune looks for new companies with recent impact and devotes several months to the solicitation and assessment of nominees. A team of journalists from Fortune then investigates each of the candidates independently. The final list is selected by the editors of Fortune based on the magazine's own reporting and analysis.

The selection process begins with an open call for nominations from business, academic, and nonprofit organizations around the world. Companies with revenues > US$1 billion are given preference, and we strive to create a global and well-rounded list.

The Change the World list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. As we assess nominees, among the factors that matter most are:

Measurable social impact: We consider the reach, nature, and durability of the company's impact on one or more specific societal problems.



Business results: We consider the benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Profitability and contribution to shareholder value outweigh benefits to the company's reputation.



Degree of innovation: We consider how innovative the company's effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it.

