WellNow Urgent Care Announces Fall 2023 Graduating Class from its Fellowship Program

First-of-its-kind program offers transformative career growth opportunities while addressing national shortage of advanced practice providers

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country's fastest-growing urgent care providers, congratulates the fall 2023 graduating class of fellows from its fellowship program. Since 2018, a total of 216 fellows have graduated from WellNow's Traditional and Accelerated Fellowship programs, with 90 percent of graduates accepting full time positions as advanced practice providers (APPs) at WellNow Urgent Care.

WellNow Urgent Care (PRNewswire)

WellNow's Fellowship Program offers career growth while addressing the national shortage of advanced practice providers

The shortage of advanced practice providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, has become a critical issue in the United States, affecting the accessibility and quality of healthcare services for millions of patients. WellNow Urgent Care recognizes the urgency of this matter and is committed to addressing it head-on by bringing new professionals into the field and creating opportunities for recent graduates to advance their careers quickly. There are currently 167 WellNow Urgent Care providers who have completed the fellowship program.

"The WellNow Urgent Care Fellowship program is committed to fostering the development of the next generation of healthcare professionals and has been carefully designed to provide participants with a unique opportunity to further their careers in urgent care medicine," said Robert Biernbaum, D.O., Chief Medical Officer at WellNow Urgent Care. "It's vitally important that our sites are staffed with exceptional providers who can provide the highest quality of care for our patients, and our fellows graduate with the skills and confidence to seamlessly transition into those roles."

Attracting top talent has become incredibly challenging in the current healthcare hiring environment. WellNow's career development program not only accelerates fellows' career trajectories, but also offers the opportunity for lucrative salary increases within a relatively short period of time. Fellows have graduated from WellNow's program across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The growing lifetime retention of graduates from WellNow's Traditional and Accelerated fellowship programs offers several key benefits to APPs:

Accelerated career path: WellNow Urgent Care provides a clear and fast-track career path for APPs, allowing them to quickly advance with a paid nine-month program through a combination of clinical and web-based training.

Competitive compensation : Graduates joining WellNow Urgent Care following completion can expect a substantial pay increase, making their compensation among the most competitive in the industry. This not only reflects the value WellNow places on their contributions but provides an opportunity to be part of an organization with a mission to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare.

Mentorship and guidance: Fellows are paired with experienced healthcare professionals who serve as mentors, guiding them through their journey by providing 1:1 hands-on training, continuous feedback and performance reviews.

Exposure to diverse cases : Participants are given the chance to work in a fast-paced urgent care environment, gaining exposure to a wide range of medical cases, from minor injuries to acute illnesses.

State-of-the-art facilities: WellNow Urgent Care centers are equipped with the latest technology, ensuring fellows receive the best hands-on experience.

Accreditation: The WellNow Urgent Care Traditional Fellowship program is accredited through the College of Urgent Care Medicine (CUCM) and Institute of Urgent Care Medicine.

"The WellNow Urgent Care Fellowship program has provided me with the knowledge, tools, and confidence that are required to provide an utmost level of competent, safe, and evidence-based patient care," said Melissa McCarthy, a 2022 graduate of the fellowship program. "It is the best thing that could have happened to my career."

"I am so grateful for the WellNow Fellowship, I feel like it provided a perfect transition from school to practicing as an urgent care provider thanks to all the support, mentoring, and education," said Julia Flass, a 2022 graduate of WellNow's Fellowship program.

To learn more information about the WellNow Urgent Care Fellowship program, sign up for an orientation session, or apply for open fellowship positions, please visit the WellNow Urgent Care careers page.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the independent healthcare practices WellNow supports operate more than 200 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WellNow Urgent Care