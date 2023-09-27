commercetools launches commercetools Connect, powering frictionless integrations and speeding up time to market

commercetools Connect makes it easier to instantly add new components, allowing businesses to accelerate new features to market and enhance both the customer and merchant experience.

Now available to customers everywhere, this is the latest innovation in commercetools' product suite following commercetools Checkout and its expansion of commercetools Composable Commerce in mainland China .

MUNICH, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in composable commerce, today unveiled commercetools Connect to make it easier than ever for businesses to integrate new components into the commercetools Composable Commerce platform. The new addition to commercetools' product suite enables businesses to launch new integrations of 'best of breed' components in a matter of minutes.

commercetools logo (PRNewsfoto/commercetools) (PRNewswire)

"Connect is a remarkable asset for commercetools merchants and their customers," said Mike Parker, Senior Director of Solution Architecture at Klaviyo. "The new offering removes devops headaches related to infrastructure provisioning, configuration, and maintenance, and makes it possible to go live with an integration in minutes. What's more, it does all that while preserving a merchant's ability to make code-level customizations if needed."

Beyond speed to market, Connect entirely takes care of integrations hosting, maintenance, execution, monitoring, and security for businesses, allowing them to focus on core business innovations. With guaranteed uptime SLAs of 99.9% for all connectors and regular scans for stability and security, businesses significantly reduce technical and operational risk.

"At commercetools, we're all about making every aspect of the merchant and customer experience easier and faster. Our composable commerce enables exceptional flexibility and scale, as well as tight integration with both businesses' existing infrastructure and a wide range of best-of-breed commerce solutions," said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. "Connect makes that integration even easier, bringing additional operational efficiencies and enabling composable commerce to be incorporated faster than ever."

Bloomreach, FluentCommerce, Fulfillment Tools, Klaviyo, Marketplacer, NewStore, Talon. One, TrustElevate, and Voucherify are a select few of the partner integrations that are available through commercetools Connect.

Learn more about commercetools Connect, here .

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world's largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE commercetools