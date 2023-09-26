Yale School of Nursing Honors Lavender Co-Founders

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yale School of Nursing held the YSN Centennial Celebration honoring alumni this past weekend to commemorate nurses in advancing the school's mission of better health for all people. Pritma Dhillon-Chattha and Brighid Gannon, shared the stage to accept the 2023 Decade Award for their outstanding efforts and effective, value-driven outcomes achieved post their doctorate of nursing from Yale. The award recognizes a promising future in nursing excellence demonstrated through innovative and unprecedented approaches.

Pritma Dhillon-Chattha and Brighid Gannon, co-founders of Lavender, recipients of the 2023 Yale School of Nursing Decade Award. (PRNewswire)

"Drs. Dhillon-Chattha and Gannon exemplify Yale nurses who are prepared and ready to act wherever they see a need."

Two visionary leaders with a passion for increasing access to mental health care and advancing the roles of nurses, Pritma and Brighid are being commended for their work as co-founders of Lavender. An online psychiatry and therapy office across five states, Lavender was founded in 2020 in response to the rising need of mental healthcare at the dawn of the pandemic.

To date, Lavender is the largest nurse-owned and nurse-led mental health organization in the US, operating through a unique model of concierge-level care and board-certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners delivering both psychotherapy and medication management in a single virtual appointment. As of March 2023, 160 million Americans live in areas with mental health professional shortages. Lavender makes high-quality mental health care easier to access from major markets to underserved rural communities across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Washington. Clients can receive medication management and therapy support often within a week instead of waiting for months to get help.

With the mindset of creating opportunities for nurses to flourish - would ultimately better serve the community, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners at Lavender are empowered to practice to their full scope with a support network to foster collaboration and opportunities for leadership development. Over the course of three years, Pritma and Brighid have captivated like-minded Psych NPs to join forces and grow Lavender to 90+ team members strong.

The Yale School of Nursing congratulates Pritma and Brighid on their well-deserved awards and commends their pioneering work with Lavender. These two exceptional alumni embody the values and mission of the institution. "Drs. Dhillon-Chattha and Gannon exemplify Yale nurses who are prepared and ready to act whenever and wherever they see a need. In this case, it was the need of an entire community for better, more affordable access to mental health services. They combined entrepreneurship and nursing knowledge to make it happen." said Dr. Azita Emami, Dean of Yale School of Nursing, Yale University.

