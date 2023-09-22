WYNN LAS VEGAS BRINGS TOGETHER WINE LEGEND H. WILLIAM HARLAN AND AUTO ICON BRUCE MEYER TO HOST WINE LUNCH DURING WYNN'S INAUGURAL RACE WEEK

The Notable Personalities Will Host One of Two Exclusive Wine Events Featuring Harlan Family Wines, Tied to Concours at Wynn Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with its first-ever 'Race Week,' encapsulating Concours at Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wynn Las Vegas will host two exclusive wine events with the prominent Harlan family wineries Promontory and Harlan Estate. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy gourmet meals from Wynn's acclaimed culinary team, taste rare vintages and meet with renowned talent from both the wine and automotive industries including car aficionado Bruce Meyer and members of the Harlan family, esteemed winegrowers in the Napa Valley.

"It's an honor to partner with world-class wineries such as Promontory and Harlan Estate to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for our guests," said Steve Weitman, president of Wynn Las Vegas. "Thanks to the support of the Harlan Family, as well as Founding Chairman of the Petersen Automotive Museum Bruce Meyer, these events further enhance our Race Week programming by bridging the two worlds of connoisseurs and collectors."

"As lifelong enthusiasts of the art of the motor car, my family and I are honored to join this special gathering of some of the finest machines on earth—past and present—and the people who love and admire them," said H. William Harlan. "The Wynn team is unsurpassed at creating memorable moments, and we look forward to being a part of the inaugural Race Week."

The remarkable Race Week wine event series begins on Sunday, Nov. 12 with the "Lunch with Legends," and concludes on Thursday, Nov. 16 with an intimate Evening with Harlan Estate and Champagne Krug. Details for each event are listed below.

Lunch with Legends | Sunday, Nov. 12 at 12:30 p.m. | Delilah

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, fine wine and automobile connoisseurs will come together for the one-of-a-kind "Lunch with Legends." The elaborate lunch will feature one of Napa Valley's most renowned wines, Promontory, paired alongside several courses from Delilah's Executive Chef Joshua Smith. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a discussion with special guests H. William Harlan, the master of vine and founder of the prestigious Harlan Estate, BOND and Promontory, and Bruce Meyer, famed car collector and notable figure in the auto industry, moderated by a surprise celebrity guest. The afternoon will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a Dom Pérignon reception followed by the multi-course lunch paired to three vintages of Promontory.

The Lunch with Legends experience is $750 per guest (not inclusive of taxes and gratuity). Reservations can be made online at https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/harlan/promontory-lunch.

An Evening with Harlan Estate and Champagne Krug | Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. | Tableau

Uniting the famed wineries Harlan Estate and Champagne Krug, this exclusive dinner on Thursday, Nov. 16 will be co-hosted by Will Harlan, managing director of the Harlan family domain, and Amanda Harlan Maltas, ambassador for the family. Together, Will and Amanda will guide guests through the pairings of the evening, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a caviar and Champagne Krug reception, followed by Krug Vintage, three library vintages from Harlan Estate and a glass of Château d'Yquem. Each of the accompanying five courses will be masterfully crafted by Chef Christopher Lee, VP of culinary operations for Wynn Las Vegas. Music from a live pianist will enhance the elegant atmosphere for the dinner in Tableau's intimate conservatory space.

This dinner experience is $5,000 per guest (not inclusive of taxes and gratuity) and is limited to 20 participants. For reservations, guests must contact Wynn concierge at 702.770.4362 or conciergemanagers@wynnlasvegas.com.

The Harlan family wine events are the latest in Wynn's distinguished wine pairing series, following the ultra-exclusive Château Lafite Rothschild dinner taking place at Tableau on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. International Director for Château Lafite Rothschild, Jean-Sébastien Philippe, will guide guests through a six-course dinner curated by Chef Christopher Lee and inspired by the chateau's signature vintages ranging from 1982 to 2005.

For more information on wine events or other Race Week programming, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/| @wynnlasvegas

