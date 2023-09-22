iQIYI Unveils 282 New Titles at 2023 iJOY Conference, Prioritizing Relatable Content for Ordinary People

AIGC Implemented Across All Stages, Facilitating Production and Enhancing Efficiency

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or 'the Company'), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 282 new films, drama series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference held in Lijiang, Yunnan province on September 21. With a strong focus on high-quality content and cutting-edge technology, iQIYI is dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to its viewers.

The iJOY conference, a semi-annual event for sharing corporate and marketing strategies with brands and partners, drew over 400 onsite guests this year, with more participants joining online. At the conference, GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, shared that the company is actively embracing AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) to empower creativity across the content production, promotion, and consumption process. AIGC has proven to be highly effective in applications such as text, image, sound, video, and 3D models, revolutionizing the content industry. Gong advocates for the widespread adoption of AIGC technology, which unlocks new possibilities for content creation and reshapes the entertainment landscape.

"The film and television industry is poised for revolutionary changes in production methods, cost structure, and personnel composition over the next three to five years due to AIGC," Gong said.

Capturing the Essence of Real Life

iQIYI's unwavering commitment to original content strategy has yielded remarkable results in 2023, solidifying its reputation as a diversified and high-quality premium content powerhouse. The company has maintained its leading position in drama market share for six consecutive quarters as of the end of June, while its market share of exclusive variety shows in the second quarter doubled from the previous three months.

WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) at iQIYI, affirmed that the company will continue to create content that reflects the lives of ordinary people and addresses societal issues, offering diverse and high-quality choices for their viewers and brands.

iQIYI's upcoming lineup features numerous dramas that delve into the lives of young individuals from various industries, including City of the City, Ray of Sunshine. While the oriental fantasies, such as A Journey to Love, Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty to the WestⅡ, will showcase eastern aesthetics and traditional culture, the renowned Light On Theatre will continue to excite the audience with suspense dramas. Furthermore, a wide range of genres, including espionage thrillers and comedies, will cater to diverse audience preferences.

In the realm of variety shows, iQIYI will prioritize authenticity and focus on capturing the emotional essence of youth. Become a Farmer Season 2 will continue documenting the earnest lives and determined dreams of young individuals, while The Rap of China 2024 makes a strong comeback, showcasing the fearless and passionate spirit of the younger generation. Additionally, there will be multiple variety shows covering camping, relationships, comedy, food and more, providing captivating content that appeals to a wide audience.

Moreover, the new titles will offer a diverse range of programs, including films, documentaries, anime, and sports to cater to the various needs of the audience.

Aligning Content and Brands

WU Gang, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, emphasized the importance of aligning brand identity with quality content and effective communication for successful content marketing. Wu stated, "Good content marketing always captures the core emotions of the content, while also integrating the product into diverse scenarios within the story."

iQIYI has built a complete marketing chain and leverages the potential of content marketing through extensive integration of marketing resources, core content elements, diverse media formats, and collaborative partnerships. By doing so, iQIYI ensures that its content resonates with viewers and effectively communicates brand messaging.

