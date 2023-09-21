Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer JOEY ALEXANDER on Friday October 13 at 7:30 P.M.

3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer JOEY ALEXANDER is widely regarded as a wunderkind, having taught himself to play piano at the age of 6 by listening to his father's classic jazz albums. Alexander is the youngest artist ever to be Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in the Jazz Category. Tickets for JOEY ALEXANDER and his Trio at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Friday October 13 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

"None of us could have imagined what it's like to see Joey Alexander play that piano with such mastery..."

"None of us could have imagined what it's like to see Joey Alexander play that piano with such mastery...The crowd was both mesmerized and humbled."

— NPR MUSIC

"For a jazz pianist, the mastery entails a staggering breadth of knowledge about harmony, rhythm and orchestration..."

— NEW YORK TIMES

"'Origin' is a soulful, endlessly intoxicating album…"

— ALLMUSIC (2022 Album Review of 'Origin')

Born in Bali, Indonesia, Joey Alexander was discovered in 2014 by Wynton Marsalis on YouTube. Marsalis invited him to play at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala and said of him: "There has never been anyone that you can think of who could play like that at his age. I loved everything about his playing – his rhythm, his confidence, his understanding of the music."

Alexander subsequently moved to New York City and released his debut album, My Favorite Things (2015) when he was 11 years old. The album debuted at #174 and then peaked at #59 on the Billboard 200 (#1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart) and was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album." Joey arranged all the songs on the album, which includes renditions of "Round Midnight", John Coltrane's "Giant Steps" and Billy Strayhorn's "Lush Life".

Joey Alexander's acclaimed fifth album, titled Origin, was released in 2022 and was Alexander's first album to feature entirely original compositions. "Alexander demonstrates a growing emotional maturity that has added depth to his playing and thoughtfulness to his compositions..." stated ALL ABOUT JAZZ in their album review.

Over the course of his astonishing career, Alexander has performed with many of the most notable artists in Jazz. Consistent throughout his career remains a steadfast dedication to his craft, captivating the hearts of music fans across the globe. He's simply become one of the most expressive and thrilling pianist-composers currently at work in Jazz.

Joey Alexander has also earned a front-page profile on The New York Times and a feature story on 60 Minutes!

JOEY ALEXANDER Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 50 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 47 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for JOEY ALEXANDER at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday October 13 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

