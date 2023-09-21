GrapeCity Developer Solutions Consistently Named Top Workplace

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage for the third year in a row. This purpose-driven technology company empowers workplace excellence and is the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards. Based on employee feedback, GrapeCity was selected among hundreds of companies in the Pittsburgh area for creating a just and welcoming culture.

"Our focus has remained on retaining our people and we're now seeing the fruits of these efforts," said Human Resources Manager Catherine Claus. "Being a part of Top Workplaces for three consecutive years is proof we truly value our employees and we are always thinking about what could be better or more effective for them. We are amazed by the immense amount of work that is poured out by our relatively small team! They deserve a great place to work and we're humbled they recognize it too."

Using Energage's anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey, participating companies are evaluated on 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. The winners are published in the local Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper. Small to large organizations are assessed against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 16 years of research and data from more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations.

"We're thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award," said Dan Kessler, president of Energage. "These companies represent the country's best employers with high-performing, people-first cultures. They're successful because they put their employees front and center in everything they do. By prioritizing the employee experience above all else, they're more innovative, productive, and successful than their competitors and the rest of the market."

About Energage:

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, and regionally, in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation's leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, and Progressive Insurance. For more information or to nominate your organization, go to topworkplaces.com.

About GrapeCity:

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

