WishGarden Herbs Unveils New Product Labels with Cohesive, Refreshed Design

44-year old business overhauls product label designs propelling

brand into the modern era

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs Inc., a leading herbal supplement brand is excited to announce the launch of a new label design across their entire portfolio.

WishGarden has been developing liquid herbal tinctures since 1979. With over 100 unique formulas, they have an adult wellness product line that address a wide range of health issues as well as specialized lines designed for children, pregnancy, hormone health, and postpartum care.

"With such an extensive history across multiple consumer targets, it was time to refocus," said Christie Rae, WishGarden's National Sales Director. "Our new labels were designed to increase consumer shopability and improve brand blocking through a simpler, cohesive aesthetic."

The new portfolio look is a modern take of the adult wellness line's label with a revised, consistent logo treatment and color variations differentiating each product line. The well-known landscape background centerpiece was kept as a way of honoring WishGarden's roots and maintaining the company's plant-centric brand messaging.

"A third of our product labels haven't been updated in over 30 years. As we continue innovating and expanding into new functions and categories, we needed a streamlined design that reflected our newly, evolved brand guidelines and one that could match our momentum," continued Rae. WishGarden has launched over ten SKUs in the past two years, including lifestyle-focused products like Party Prep, Chlorophyll & Friends, Rise & Energize plus an entire new line of single-herb tinctures.

The new WishGarden labels began hitting shelves May 2023 and will continue to roll out into 2024. WishGarden will be exhibiting at New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, September 21-23 and invite everyone to check out our new label designs at booth #4057.

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden aims to restore Herbalism's rightful place in healthcare through effective herbal remedies that meet the real needs of modern life. They craft their formulas using extensive scientific research as well as drawing upon thousands of years of traditional use. WishGarden prioritizes sourcing organic, sustainable herbs from fair trade, family-owned farms, and qualified suppliers. Join their community @wishgardenherbs.

