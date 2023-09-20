Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef and Chief Technology Officer Dwayne Allen to Participate at Maxim Group's Emerging Growth in AI Virtual Tech Conference Series

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that the company's Chair and CEO, Peter Altabef, and Dwayne Allen, senior vice president and chief technology officer, will participate in a fireside chat focused on the evolution of AI within IT services at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in AI event, presented by Maxim Group LLC.

Scheduled for September 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the discussion will focus on the future of generative AI and what adoption looks like for Unisys, with a Q&A for investors in attendance. This chat comes at a pivotal time for the technology sector as the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence paves the way for groundbreaking applications.

During the conference, participants will dive deep into how companies are leveraging AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. In a series of fireside chats, Maxim senior analysts will facilitate conversations with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies that have a strong focus on AI.

