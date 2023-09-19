StackPath Edge Compute Now Available through Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud customers can extend their Google Cloud environment all the way to the internet's edge

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, the industry-leading edge computing platform, today announced that StackPath Edge Compute Virtual Machines and Containers are now listed and can be ordered on Google Cloud Marketplace. Purchase of these StackPath products through Google Cloud Marketplace will count towards customers' committed Google Cloud spend.

StackPath provides cloud computing instances in edge points of presence located inside, not just near, 38 major markets around the world. This means StackPath instances can be very close to the sources and destinations of the data that businesses need to process and provide more options for application distribution.

"Edge computing and cloud computing are complements," said Tom Reyes, Chief Product Officer for StackPath. "Many of our customers achieve exceptional cost and performance efficiencies by running their latency-neutral workloads in Google Cloud and their latency-sensitive workloads on StackPath. We're super excited to work with Google Cloud and make it even easier for customers to integrate the best of both."

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking solutions that help them optimize their workflows," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "With its solutions now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, StackPath is enabling companies of all types and sizes to achieve the speed, security, and efficiency they require."

This announcement aligns with the recent StackPath addition of Virtual Kubelet support in StackPath Edge Compute, enabling StackPath Edge Compute Containers to be seamlessly integrated and managed within multi-cloud Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. Google Cloud is the birthplace of K8s, and the container-centric workload management technology continues to be a favorite of Google Cloud users worldwide.

StackPath Edge Compute features and benefits further include:

Deploying VMs with the latest certified CentOS, Ubuntu, or Debian distributions of Linux installed and configured by StackPath using the best security and performance practices

Capturing and storing images of existing VMs to enable autoscaling, rapid deployment, or convenient rollbacks for version control and backward compatibility

Deploying Open Container Initiative-compliant container images built in the customer's preferred development environment, like Docker or other industry-standard tools, and stored in a repository such as GitHub or uploaded directly to the StackPath platform

Having instances provisioned in any or all StackPath edge locations within seconds after a single click or API call

Visit the marketplace listing to start ordering StackPath Edge Compute through Google Cloud Marketplace.

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF and L3-L4, L7 DDoS Protection) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

